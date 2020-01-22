dani-ceballos-drops-arsenal-exit-hint-after-chelsea-draw

Dani Ceballos has hinted that he won’t be extending his stay at Arsenal following their 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners came from behind on two occasions at Stamford Bridge to rescue a point as Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin cancelled out goals from Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Ceballos, meanwhile, was left on the bench once again and is still yet to make an appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since November.

The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan from Real Madrid but it appears his move will not be made permanent.

In a reply to Bellerin’s Instagram post after the match against Chelsea, Ceballos suggested that he will not remain at Arsenal after the season has finished.

‘I’ll miss those goals with the left foot bro!’ Ceballos wrote. ‘You deserve all the good that happens to you.’

But despite his lack of playing time since recovering from his injury, Mikel Arteta has insisted that Ceballos is part of his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

‘Dani had an injury where he was out for almost two months and had to go to Madrid for his rehab,’ Arteta said earlier this month.

‘He came back and in the first few weeks, I didn’t think that he was physically at the level to compete for starting games.

‘It’s true that I have players in that position who have been performing really well, and last week when I believed that he was ready to step in, I decided to pick another player.

‘But he’s been training good, I’m happy with him and I know him really well, so there’s no issues there.’





