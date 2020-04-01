🔥Dani Ceballos determined to finish Premier League season with Arsenal but is unsure over long-term future🔥

Dani Ceballos has confirmed he wants to see out the season with Arsenal – despite his loan from Real Madrid ending on June 30.

All Premier League fixtures are currently postponed until April 30 as football gets to grip with the outbreak of coronavirus.

It has left players in the dark about what their futures may hold if the season runs deep into the summer, particularly those whose contracts expire on June 30.

Ceballos is in that position, with his loan from Real Madrid due to expire on that date.

Standard Sport has reported how Arsenal are confident an agreement could be reached for the midfielder’s loan to be extended until July and now Ceballos has confirmed he wants to see out the season in north London.

“I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns],” Ceballos told El Chiringuito de Jugones.

“I don’t know how [that would work].

“It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be for me to be important for my new team.

“I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

While Ceballos wants to finish the season at Arsenal, he has confessed he is unsure what lies next for him.

“My agent told me about the interest of other teams,” the Spaniard added.

“I started training and changed my situation. In the last month-and-a-half I felt important. I knew about Valencia’s interest.”

