dangerous-drivers-still-on-city-streets-despite-thousands-of-speeding-tickets

Liam Quigley Following an expansion of the program in July, more than 500,000 speeding

tickets have been issued by the city’s speed cameras. Most people who get caught don’t

do it again, But not all.

While

Jumaane Williams was running for Public Advocate, he found himself in

hot water for repeatedly driving past city schools well over the

speed limit. Williams eventually admitted his driving was dangerous

and agreed to take a safety course, and has only gotten one speeding

ticket since.

But

Williams’

28 tickets hardly

rank him among the most dangerous drivers in the city. A handful of

drivers have racked up more than 100 tickets each, yet have escaped

any consequences beyond a hit to the pocketbook.

The

city’s

expanding network of school-zone speed cameras has drawn cheers from

safety advocates who point to data showing a sharp reduction in death

and carnage once the cameras are installed and the $50 tickets reach

the mailboxes of the owners of the offending vehicles.

Following

an expansion of the program in July, more than 500,000 speeding

tickets have been issued by the cameras, which are operated by the

Department of Transportation (DOT). Most people who get caught don’t

do it again, according to DOT data.

But

what about the drivers who don’t

slow down?

One

car has accumulated a staggering 120 of the violations since 2014 and

remains the second most ticketed vehicle for the offense despite

having been off the road since May.

A

months-long investigation led to a Nassau County address linked to

the vehicle and a man who claims his employer paid all the tickets.

It’s

one of a limited number of cases where thousands of dollars in fines

have proven ineffective at changing behavior and highlights a

blindspot of the city’s

Vision Zero initiative. City lawmakers and advocates are hoping to

address the issue with a bill that would rely on data provided by

enforcement cameras to get the worst drivers off the road and into a

safety course.

While

the majority of vehicles registered in New York City have only been

issued one speeding ticket by the cameras, the top ten worst

offendors have racked up more than 1000 of the tickets as a group.

Their vehicles range from a two-decade old Buick to almost-new

Lexuses and BMWs.

Also

topping the list are two vehicles with commercial license plates,

which brings greater challenges in identifying who the reckless

drivers are since the vehicles are more likely to be used by multiple

people.

Since

2007, Roland Colavito has worked for Royal Waste Services, a private

trash hauler based in Queens. His work as a salesman for the company

has earned him glowing testimonials from clients of the waste

company, one of the largest in the city.

During

his time at Royal, he drove a Hyundai Santa Fe bearing license plates

which were tagged flying past city schools 125 times since 2014.

Interviewed

at his Nassau County home, Mr. Colavito passed the blame to his

employer, and said that he drove the car to meet with clients, such

as the student union at Queens College.

“I

never got anything from the Department of Transportation,” he said.

“My

job paid whatever tickets I got. So if you have an issue you gotta go

to the job.”

Numerous

calls to Royal Waste were not returned, and laws prohibit the

Department of Motor Vehicles from revealing the registered owner of

the Hyundai.

“Yeah,

that car is gone,” Colavito added.

One

newer vehicle seen parked in Colavito’s driveway has

racked up 28 tickets since April for being driven too fast past many

of the same schools as the Hyundai, like PS295 on Jamaica Avenue in

Queens Village, where drivers usually travel below the 25 mph limit.

The

cameras don’t

issue tickets until drivers exceed 10 mph of the posted speed limit,

so a car would need to be driven 36 mph past the school to trigger

the camera and a $50 fine.

All

told, the two cars have 155 school-zone speeding tickets, with the

most recent from January 2nd. Even if they hadn’t

been paid, the city would only be able to impound the vehicle until

the debt was settled, and the driver would be free to hit road with

the same dangerous habits.

While

it remains unclear who paid the for the violations (which total more

than $7,000), or if Colavito was behind the wheel when each one was

issued, he raised a question that advocates hope to have an answer

for soon.

“Are

all the tickets paid?,” he asked. “So

then there’s

nothing to talk about. You couldn’t

boot my car if the tickets are paid. That would be illegal. Am I

right?”

A

Park Slope tragedy

In

March of 2018, Dorothy Bruns blacked out, accelerated through a red

light and drove into a crosswalk, killing two young children and

seriously injuring a pregnant woman who later lost her unborn child.

“For

obvious reasons, that was like a real gut-punch to our whole

community,” Park Slope Councilmember Brad Lander said of the crash.

Bruns,

who took her own life months later, had a history of school-zone

speeding violations and was involved in at least one hit-and-run,

information that Lander says could be used to prevent future crashes

where drivers fit a similar profile.

“So

what would it look like to use that information in order to try to

intervene with these very reckless drivers before they injure or kill

our neighbors?” was the question the incident posed, according to

Lander.

Conversations

around the idea led to the introduction last June of the Reckless

Driver Accountability Act, which would require drivers who accrue

five or more moving violations in any 12-month period to attend a

safety course or risk having their vehicles impounded.

Blythe

Austin is a lawyer and member of Families for Safe Streets, a group

largely composed of people who have lost loved ones to crashes. As

tragedies pile up, its ranks expand, and the group has successfully

fought for legislation to hold drivers accountable for their actions.

She was at the table from the beginning of discussions after the Park

Slope crash more than a year ago.

“The

thought was, let’s

figure out the definition of a dangerous vehicle, a dangerous driver,

owner of that vehicle. And then let’s

target them with the goal of getting them to stop driving

dangerously,” she said.

Under

the proposed legislation, drivers like Colavito or Bruns would

receive a letter after their fifth speeding or red light ticket

accrued within a rolling 12-month period. That way, Austin says,

drivers would have a chance to slow down before the city would take

further action.

“So

it’s

not about punishment, it’s

about stopping this dangerous behavior on our streets to keep

everybody safe,” she added. “And

in order for that to have teeth, you have to enforce it an a way

other than fines. Because these people don’t

care about fines.”

If

the driver doesn’t

slow down and keeps racking up tickets, the bill would allow the city

to boot their vehicle and force them to take the safety course. While

a final version of the bill is in the works, about 20 thousand cars

would be subject to the proposed rule, or about one percent of all

cars registered in New York City.

Despite

overall progress under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s

Vision Zero campaign to reduce death and injury in crashes on city

streets, 2019 was a particularly bloody year. A total of 122

pedestrians were killed on city streets last year, and more

bicyclists were killed on city roadways in 2019 than in any

year since 2000.

Last

November, an off-duty NYPD officer named Garmen Chen was killed in a

harrowing crash as his speeding car sent sparks flying on the FDR and

seriously injured two of his friends. Within hours, reporters found

that the 25-year-old had a history of speeding past city schools.

The

recent bloodshed has advocates clamoring for expedited passage of the

proposed legislation. Despite garnering words of support from Mayor

Bill de Blasio, the bill has not moved forward in the city council

since it was introduced.

Austin

says things are taking so long in part because of the infamous

struggle between city and state bureaucracy. The Department of Motor

Vehicles handles vehicle registrations and licensing, and would need

to be in conversation with city agencies for the legislation to work

as intended, Austin added. The bill also requires careful legal

review because any government seizure has potential Fourth Amendment

implications.

“We

know that one of the reasons that dangerous driving has not been

targeted effectively up until now, and these most dangerous drivers

are falling through the cracks, is because the cracks are between

different government agencies.”

“And

whenever that happens, there’s

a tendency to slam on the brakes, and skepticism by city officials

and by bureaucrats on whether you can do it legally.”

A

final version of the bill is in the works, and sources involved say

that the pace of work has been accelerating.

Details

of the bill, like what agency will be responsible for impounding

vehicles, are still being worked out. Another question that remains

is how the legislation will deal with commercially owned vehicles, a

challenge highlighted by two of the vehicles of the top 10 with the

most tickets in the city.

One

such vehicle is a 5,520

pound Toyota Tundra, caught driven too fast past schools, mostly in

Brooklyn, 104 times since 2014. It’s

also been issued parking summonses outside a Brooklyn address where a

White Toyota Tundra appears in a Google Street View image, and a

business address on the side of the truck leads to a Brooklyn Based

Sheet Metal Company. Calls to the company were not immediately

returned.

What

potential risks do more cameras bring?

While

the fine print will get worked out long before the legislation will

see a vote, it’s

clear that the city’s

camera enforcement program will play a huge role in evaluating who

the most dangerous drivers are.

This

has privacy advocates like Albert Fox Cahn, head of the Surveillance

Technology Oversight Project at the Urban Justice Center, warning

that enforcement methods first thought of as objective can do harm if

not applied correctly.

“How

are we monitoring for bias in where the cameras are located? And how

do we make sure that we’re

really using evidence-based policing to allocate these resources in a

way that does more good than harm?,” he asked.

While

the city’s

speed camera system is still limited in scope, police reform activist

and writer Josmar Trujillo echoed concerns about how they might be

used in the future and where the data they collect will go.

“No

matter how well intentioned some things can be, once you rub the

genie lamp for enforcement, you’re

not necessarily in control of how that genie is going to do things,”

he said.

“Enforcement

doesn’t

always change behavior. Sometimes it’s

just enforcement. Sometimes people find a way around enforcement.”

And after the course … ?

Some

questions remain about what city officials will need to do about

drivers who take the safety course but continue driving recklessly.

If people are willing to cough up thousands to cover the speeding

tickets, what’s

to stop them from returning to the same behavior after taking a

safety course? And what about those who have the cost of their

tickets covered by employers?

They

are questions those who’ve

worked closely on the bill have kept in mind, but won’t

be specifically addressed by the current proposed legislation.

“Probably

some people will go through the course and continue [speeding], and

they don’t

want that. They’re

taking about what things can you have happen to people,” Austin,

the lawyer said.

She

added that most people notified about their dangerous driving habits

will likely adjust their behavior and avoid more tickets, in the same

way that most drivers who get one school-zone speeding ticket don’t

get another.

“Ideally,

the vast majority of people are never subjected to impoundment,

because they go to the course and they go, ‘oh

my goodness, I had no idea, what a wake-up call,’

and they never

get another ticket.”

Editor’s

note: The author of this story was involved in a June 2016 incident

not related to this story in which he was accosted by a Royal Waste

Services driver who was later arrested.