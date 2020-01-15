dangerous-drivers-still-on-city-streets-despite-thousands-of-speeding-tickets

While
Jumaane Williams was running for Public Advocate, he found himself in
hot water for repeatedly driving past city schools well over the
speed limit. Williams eventually admitted his driving was dangerous
and agreed to take a safety course, and has only gotten one speeding
ticket since.
But
Williams’
28 tickets hardly
rank him among the most dangerous drivers in the city. A handful of
drivers have racked up more than 100 tickets each, yet have escaped
any consequences beyond a hit to the pocketbook.
The
city’s
expanding network of school-zone speed cameras has drawn cheers from
safety advocates who point to data showing a sharp reduction in death
and carnage once the cameras are installed and the $50 tickets reach
the mailboxes of the owners of the offending vehicles.
Following
an expansion of the program in July, more than 500,000 speeding
tickets have been issued by the cameras, which are operated by the
Department of Transportation (DOT). Most people who get caught don’t
do it again, according to DOT data.
But
what about the drivers who don’t
slow down?
One
car has accumulated a staggering 120 of the violations since 2014 and
remains the second most ticketed vehicle for the offense despite
having been off the road since May.
A
months-long investigation led to a Nassau County address linked to
the vehicle and a man who claims his employer paid all the tickets.
It’s
one of a limited number of cases where thousands of dollars in fines
have proven ineffective at changing behavior and highlights a
blindspot of the city’s
Vision Zero initiative. City lawmakers and advocates are hoping to
address the issue with a bill that would rely on data provided by
enforcement cameras to get the worst drivers off the road and into a
safety course.
While
the majority of vehicles registered in New York City have only been
issued one speeding ticket by the cameras, the top ten worst
offendors have racked up more than 1000 of the tickets as a group.
Their vehicles range from a two-decade old Buick to almost-new
Lexuses and BMWs.
Also
topping the list are two vehicles with commercial license plates,
which brings greater challenges in identifying who the reckless
drivers are since the vehicles are more likely to be used by multiple
people.
Since
2007, Roland Colavito has worked for Royal Waste Services, a private
trash hauler based in Queens. His work as a salesman for the company
has earned him glowing testimonials from clients of the waste
company, one of the largest in the city.
During
his time at Royal, he drove a Hyundai Santa Fe bearing license plates
which were tagged flying past city schools 125 times since 2014.
Interviewed
at his Nassau County home, Mr. Colavito passed the blame to his
employer, and said that he drove the car to meet with clients, such
as the student union at Queens College.
“I
never got anything from the Department of Transportation,” he said.
“My
job paid whatever tickets I got. So if you have an issue you gotta go
to the job.”
Numerous
calls to Royal Waste were not returned, and laws prohibit the
Department of Motor Vehicles from revealing the registered owner of
the Hyundai.
“Yeah,
that car is gone,” Colavito added.
One
newer vehicle seen parked in Colavito’s driveway has
racked up 28 tickets since April for being driven too fast past many
of the same schools as the Hyundai, like PS295 on Jamaica Avenue in
Queens Village, where drivers usually travel below the 25 mph limit.
The
cameras don’t
issue tickets until drivers exceed 10 mph of the posted speed limit,
so a car would need to be driven 36 mph past the school to trigger
the camera and a $50 fine.
All
told, the two cars have 155 school-zone speeding tickets, with the
most recent from January 2nd. Even if they hadn’t
been paid, the city would only be able to impound the vehicle until
the debt was settled, and the driver would be free to hit road with
the same dangerous habits.
While
it remains unclear who paid the for the violations (which total more
than $7,000), or if Colavito was behind the wheel when each one was
issued, he raised a question that advocates hope to have an answer
for soon.
“Are
all the tickets paid?,” he asked. “So
then there’s
nothing to talk about. You couldn’t
boot my car if the tickets are paid. That would be illegal. Am I
right?”
A
Park Slope tragedy
In
March of 2018, Dorothy Bruns blacked out, accelerated through a red
light and drove into a crosswalk, killing two young children and
seriously injuring a pregnant woman who later lost her unborn child.
“For
obvious reasons, that was like a real gut-punch to our whole
community,” Park Slope Councilmember Brad Lander said of the crash.
Bruns,
who took her own life months later, had a history of school-zone
speeding violations and was involved in at least one hit-and-run,
information that Lander says could be used to prevent future crashes
where drivers fit a similar profile.
“So
what would it look like to use that information in order to try to
intervene with these very reckless drivers before they injure or kill
our neighbors?” was the question the incident posed, according to
Lander.
Conversations
around the idea led to the introduction last June of the Reckless
Driver Accountability Act, which would require drivers who accrue
five or more moving violations in any 12-month period to attend a
safety course or risk having their vehicles impounded.
Blythe
Austin is a lawyer and member of Families for Safe Streets, a group
largely composed of people who have lost loved ones to crashes. As
tragedies pile up, its ranks expand, and the group has successfully
fought for legislation to hold drivers accountable for their actions.
She was at the table from the beginning of discussions after the Park
Slope crash more than a year ago.
“The
thought was, let’s
figure out the definition of a dangerous vehicle, a dangerous driver,
owner of that vehicle. And then let’s
target them with the goal of getting them to stop driving
dangerously,” she said.
Under
the proposed legislation, drivers like Colavito or Bruns would
receive a letter after their fifth speeding or red light ticket
accrued within a rolling 12-month period. That way, Austin says,
drivers would have a chance to slow down before the city would take
further action.
“So
it’s
not about punishment, it’s
about stopping this dangerous behavior on our streets to keep
everybody safe,” she added. “And
in order for that to have teeth, you have to enforce it an a way
other than fines. Because these people don’t
care about fines.”
If
the driver doesn’t
slow down and keeps racking up tickets, the bill would allow the city
to boot their vehicle and force them to take the safety course. While
a final version of the bill is in the works, about 20 thousand cars
would be subject to the proposed rule, or about one percent of all
cars registered in New York City.
Despite
overall progress under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s
Vision Zero campaign to reduce death and injury in crashes on city
streets, 2019 was a particularly bloody year. A total of 122
pedestrians were killed on city streets last year, and more
bicyclists were killed on city roadways in 2019 than in any
year since 2000.
Last
November, an off-duty NYPD officer named Garmen Chen was killed in a
harrowing crash as his speeding car sent sparks flying on the FDR and
seriously injured two of his friends. Within hours, reporters found
that the 25-year-old had a history of speeding past city schools.
The
recent bloodshed has advocates clamoring for expedited passage of the
proposed legislation. Despite garnering words of support from Mayor
Bill de Blasio, the bill has not moved forward in the city council
since it was introduced.
Austin
says things are taking so long in part because of the infamous
struggle between city and state bureaucracy. The Department of Motor
Vehicles handles vehicle registrations and licensing, and would need
to be in conversation with city agencies for the legislation to work
as intended, Austin added. The bill also requires careful legal
review because any government seizure has potential Fourth Amendment
implications.
“We
know that one of the reasons that dangerous driving has not been
targeted effectively up until now, and these most dangerous drivers
are falling through the cracks, is because the cracks are between
different government agencies.”
“And
whenever that happens, there’s
a tendency to slam on the brakes, and skepticism by city officials
and by bureaucrats on whether you can do it legally.”
A
final version of the bill is in the works, and sources involved say
that the pace of work has been accelerating.
Details
of the bill, like what agency will be responsible for impounding
vehicles, are still being worked out. Another question that remains
is how the legislation will deal with commercially owned vehicles, a
challenge highlighted by two of the vehicles of the top 10 with the
most tickets in the city.
One
such vehicle is a 5,520
pound Toyota Tundra, caught driven too fast past schools, mostly in
Brooklyn, 104 times since 2014. It’s
also been issued parking summonses outside a Brooklyn address where a
White Toyota Tundra appears in a Google Street View image, and a
business address on the side of the truck leads to a Brooklyn Based
Sheet Metal Company. Calls to the company were not immediately
returned.
What
potential risks do more cameras bring?
While
the fine print will get worked out long before the legislation will
see a vote, it’s
clear that the city’s
camera enforcement program will play a huge role in evaluating who
the most dangerous drivers are.
This
has privacy advocates like Albert Fox Cahn, head of the Surveillance
Technology Oversight Project at the Urban Justice Center, warning
that enforcement methods first thought of as objective can do harm if
not applied correctly.
“How
are we monitoring for bias in where the cameras are located? And how
do we make sure that we’re
really using evidence-based policing to allocate these resources in a
way that does more good than harm?,” he asked.
While
the city’s
speed camera system is still limited in scope, police reform activist
and writer Josmar Trujillo echoed concerns about how they might be
used in the future and where the data they collect will go.
“No
matter how well intentioned some things can be, once you rub the
genie lamp for enforcement, you’re
not necessarily in control of how that genie is going to do things,”
he said.
“Enforcement
doesn’t
always change behavior. Sometimes it’s
just enforcement. Sometimes people find a way around enforcement.”
And after the course … ?
Some
questions remain about what city officials will need to do about
drivers who take the safety course but continue driving recklessly.
If people are willing to cough up thousands to cover the speeding
tickets, what’s
to stop them from returning to the same behavior after taking a
safety course? And what about those who have the cost of their
tickets covered by employers?
They
are questions those who’ve
worked closely on the bill have kept in mind, but won’t
be specifically addressed by the current proposed legislation.
“Probably
some people will go through the course and continue [speeding], and
they don’t
want that. They’re
taking about what things can you have happen to people,” Austin,
the lawyer said.
She
added that most people notified about their dangerous driving habits
will likely adjust their behavior and avoid more tickets, in the same
way that most drivers who get one school-zone speeding ticket don’t
get another.
“Ideally,
the vast majority of people are never subjected to impoundment,
because they go to the course and they go, ‘oh
my goodness, I had no idea, what a wake-up call,’
and they never
get another ticket.”
Editor’s
note: The author of this story was involved in a June 2016 incident
not related to this story in which he was accosted by a Royal Waste
Services driver who was later arrested.