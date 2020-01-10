dancing-on-ice’s-vanessa-bauer-convinced-she-‘broke-her-face’-after-nasty-fall

Vanessa Bauer has revealed she thought she had “broken her face” after falling during Dancing On Ice training.

The professional skater, 23, shared a video to Instagram on Thursday showing herself falling face first into a wall while skating at Slough Ice Arena in Berkshire.

The footage shows Vanessa performing an impressive move on the ice before skating, losing her balance and falling into the wall.

She captioned the post: “THAT just happened. I literally thought I broke my face.

“It started off so well lol.. good thing I know how to stop, not. At least @theicecapture caught it so you’re welcome guys.”

Her followers expressed concern in the comments section with her partner from last year’s series Wes Nelson writing: “Jesussss, hope you’re okay.”

Former contestant Jane Danson said: “Ooooo that looks painful. Hope you’re OK.”

Brian McFadden, who skated in last year’s series, added: “Jesus!!!!!!! Are you OK?”

Vanessa also shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her holding an ice pack against her cheek.

She said: “Just took the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career.”

Vanessa is competing in this year’s series with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

During the first show last weekend, Perri and Vanessa were at the top of the leaderboard with 27.5 out of 40.

He received a seven out of 10 from his Diversity co-star Ashley Banjo.

Perri and Vanessa were at the top of the leaderboard with 27.5 (Credit: ITV)

Ashley told him on the show: “You’ve got a lot of pressure, everyone saying, ‘You’re going to be good.’ A lot of pressure from me.

“You make things look too easy, there’s a lot of technicality. But you need to perform it as well.”

