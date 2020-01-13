dancing-on-ice’s-trisha-goddard-takes-down-cruel-trolls-who-accuse-her-of-creating-cancer-‘sob-story’

Dancing On Ice’s Trisha Goddard has clapped back at cruel trolls who accused her of ‘using’ her cancer diagnosis to gain ‘sympathy votes’.

The daytime queen, who was the first contestant to get booted out, became the target of online bullies who claimed she was playing the ‘cancer card’ on the show.

The 62-year-old – who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 – told Metro.co.uk her abusers had serious ‘problems’.

‘I just pray that nobody in their families get cancer. Seriously I think that shows problems within those people,’ Trisha said.

The TV star explained that she wanted to wear her pressure sleeve – something used to prevent lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling – on her arm with pride.

‘I absolutely was using breast cancer to use awareness. When we’re skating my pressure sleeve is always hidden – but hiding it felt like I was ashamed of it,’ she admitted.

‘I wanted to show other women that it’s OK to do stuff and be active and not feel like you’re going to fall apart.’

Trisha continued: ‘Cancer made me feel like I was going to be struck down and fall apart.’

It comes after vile keyboard warriors criticised Trisha for discussing her cancer battle.

‘Does Trisha have to keep mentioning cancer? No need!’ one wrote.

Another added: ‘I’m not taking it away from her and all the good in the world for beating it, but Trisha got over cancer 11 years ago – why is she using it as a sob story now?’

However, others rushed to her defence, with one writing: ‘Trisha is a legend anyone saying she’s using a sob story give ya head a wobble.

‘She’s a cancer survivor so she deserves some respect for that.’

The presenter added that her ‘traumatising’ cancer battle affected hers and her families’ mental health and destroyed her ‘self confidence’

Trisha explained that while it was ‘very emotional’ being the first one eliminated, she was a ‘realist’ and knew she would never win.





