dancing-on-ice’s-maura-higgins-drops-the-f-bomb-as-she-narrowly-escapes-bottom-two

Love Island’s Maura Higgins was known for her lovable foul mout’ during her time in the villa, and it made a reappearance on Sunday night’s Dancing On Ice.

The reality star is taking part in this year’s series, and as she waited patiently to find out if she was safe for another week in the competition, it was clear that her nerves were getting to her.

Having to painfully wait as those around her were saved, Maura was left in the final three waiting to know their fate.

When her name was announced, she couldn’t help but drop the f-bomb live on camera before clinging on to her skating partner, Alexander Demetriou.

ITV have subsequently pulled the moment from their streaming service, instead cutting straight to Lucrezia Millarini and Kevin Kilbane finding out they’re in the skate-off.

Newsreader Lucrezia was subsequently eliminated from the show after one final dance, become the second eliminated contestant after Trisha Goddard who left last week.

Maura was supported on the show by boyfriend Curtis Pritchard and ex-Love Island stars Jordan Hames and Lucie Donlan, who was trolled after being caught on her phone instead of paying attention to her pal.

Tonight’s movie themed routines didn’t come without a little bit of confusion however, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announcing that Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman have ‘parted ways’ and will not be skating together as the competition continues.

No further explanation has been given for Caprice’s exit.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





