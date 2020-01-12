dancing-on-ice’s-matt-evers-doesn’t-rule-out-romance-with-ian-‘h’-watkins-after-laughing-off-ofcom-complaints-over-same-sex-coupling

As he continues to rule the ice alongside Ian ‘H’ Watkins in Dancing On Ice, Matt Evers has not ruled out a romance.

The pair have delighted fans in the first same-sex pairing on the ITV show (and laughed off Ofcom complaints) and now Matt has admitted this might be his chance to have a romance with a skating partner – having previously been paired with women in the past.

‘I’m very much a professional. I’ve never had the chance to have a “showmance” because I’m a gay man and I’ve always skated with females,’ he told The Sun.

‘This is the first situation that could potentially spur something. At this stage I am so focused on making sure we’re getting our job done, I haven’t looked at the social aspect of our relationship.

‘I haven’t looked at him as a potential partner outside the rink but I’d never say never. He is a lovely man.’

Oh, we love a never say never moment.

The pair made history last weekend and the performance was so emotional it reduced judge John Barrowman to tears.

Now, the pair are ready to take things a step up – and are looking to spice it up on the ice.

‘We have spoken to producers to see if we can make the routines a little steamier,’ they previously revealed to The Sun.

‘Perhaps [we can] take it up a notch and add some romance,’ the pair added. ‘Last week we tested the waters and we were overwhelmed by the response from the viewers.’

Apparently, ‘it’s down to [bosses]’ whether the two get their wish.

Last week, the duo took to the rink to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco, so maybe if they successfully steam it up we could get some Rihanna next time?

After the performance, H told the judges: ‘[It was] emotional because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this.’

While Matt added: ‘I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal.’

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday on ITV.





