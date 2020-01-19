dancing-on-ice’s-lucrezia-millarini-becomes-second-celebrity-eliminated-from-2020-series

Dancing On Ice kissed goodbye to Lucrezia Millarini at the end of tonight’s jam-packed episode.

The newsreader and her partner Brendyn Hatfield were voted out of the competition by the judges after a tense skate-off against former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt.

All the judges apart from John Barrowman decided to save Kevin after he performed for a second time around, with Chris Dean admitting: ‘Both couples I thought really fought hard and they really wanted to stay in the competition.

‘I’m going to save Kevin and Brianna.’

Addressing her exit with presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Lucrezia said: ‘I’ve enjoyed it.

‘It’s been the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’ve had so much fun.’

‘We’ve absolutely loved having you here,’ Phil added, before inviting her to take her lap of honour.

Lucrezia is the second star to be voted off Dancing On Ice after Trisha Goddard was eliminated last week.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





