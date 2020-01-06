dancing-on-ice’s-kevin-kilbane-and-brianne-delcourt-confirm-their-relationship

Stars of Dancing On Ice Kevin Kilbane and his pro partner Brianne Delcourt have confirmed that they are a couple.

Former footie star Kevin, 42, and Brianne, 38, were partnered together four months ago for the ice skating show, but their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The pair gave to OK! magazine, with Brianne describing Kevin as ‘her person’ during the chat.

She also described how a mutual understanding of parenthood and its commitments helped to bring the two together.

“We were just friends initially, but he’s been my biggest support while I’ve been without my daughter,” she said.

“Kev’s a dad, too, so he gets it. He’s been my best bud.”

Brianne explained that she is away from home for eight weeks during the show’s run.

Kevin also joined in with the compliments.

“There was an attraction with Brianne the first time I met her,” Kevin continued. “But it was way more than that. Everything just clicked.”

Elsewhere, history was made in last night’s show (5.1.20).

Matt and H became the first same-sex couple (Credit: ITV)

Pro Matt Evers and his celebrity partner Ian ‘H’ Watkins became the first same-sex couple in a TV dancing competition.

They scored 25 out of 40, and it wasn’t long before judge John Barrowman broke down in tears at the landmark performance.

He spoke for hundreds of thousands of viewers as he spoke of how important it was for him, as a member of the LGBT community, to feel represented.

