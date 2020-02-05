Dancing on Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are engaged

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane and his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt are engaged just four months after meeting.

Professional skater Delcourt, 39, said that the sports star, 42, had given her a “fairytale ending” after he proposed to her during a dinner out.

The couple first met in October when they were partnered on the ITV series, and they have been in a relationship since December.

Delcourt revealed Kilbane’s romantic proposal on Instagram, sharing a video of the moment he sang to her before getting down on one knee to present an engagement ring while in a restaurant.

She looked stunned as he serenaded her before a waiter came to the table with a cake.

“Are you serious?” she asked, before saying yes to cheers from other customers in the restaurant.

Along with the videos, Delcourt wrote: “He couldn’t have been more perfect – I love you @kdkilbane77. 02.04.2020.”

In another post, she is seen showing off her engagement ring while Kilbane points at her hand.

“He was worth the wait,” she wrote.

“Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending @kdkilbane77.”

The pair were eliminated from Dancing On Ice in Sunday’s episode, but Kilbane told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he was happy to have found love with Delcourt.

They first spoke about their romance in early January, with Kilbane telling OK! magazine: “There was an attraction with Brianne the first time I met her.

“But it was way more than that. Everything clicked.

“I asked her on a date after a week of knowing her, but she said no,” he added, revealing that they then grew closer as they spent more time together training for the programme.

“There is no comparison of Kevin to the guys I used to date. He’s perfect and my best friend,” Delcourt told the magazine.

Kilbane, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team as well as for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland, has two daughters from his previous marriage, Elsie, 15, and Isla, 14.

Delcourt has three-year-old daughter Gracie from a previous relationship.

The Canadian skater has appeared on Dancing On Ice since 2010.

