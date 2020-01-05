dancing-on-ice’s-john-barrowman-pretty-much-confirms-he’s-the-masked-singer’s-unicorn

John Barrowman has coyly addressed the speculation that he’s the mystery Unicorn on The Masked Singer, and we’re going to take his response as confirmation.

The 52-year-old entertainer made his debut as the new Dancing On Ice judge during Sunday night’s episode, and while the focus was mostly on the skating competition, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but quiz him on the big mystery.

‘A certain someone might be living a secret double life,’ Phillip remarked before playing a VT of the Unicorn singing Kate Bush during Saturday night’s episode of the new ITVseries.

Holly then pressed: ‘John Barrowman, I’m only going to ask you this once, are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush-loving unicorn?’

Of course, John sang his response: ‘Holly Willoughby I wouldn’t tell you if it was me.’

That was enough to convince Holly and Phil that John is indeed the Unicorn as they exclaimed: ‘It’s so you.’

Holly then asked: ‘Can I try your outfit, just once?’ to which he cheekily replied: ‘You’d have to rip it out of my closet if I had it.’

What does that mean?!

If the Unicorn sounds like John, moves like John… is it John?

Viewers and judge Jonathan Ross predicted it was John but Rita Ora went for Adam Lambert.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett recently shared his hopes for the UK version of the hit series and told Metro.co.uk: ‘I really hope it will do as well as the American version. I’ve just been in Australia and they’ve got a version there as well, and that did really well.

‘And it’s in Germany as well. So it’s done really well in every country it’s been in, so I kind of hope that the English people love it as much as everyone else does.’

He added: ‘It’s just so joyous. It’s so different to anything else we’ve seen before and it’s quite tongue in cheek about other shows that might look similar.

‘It’s really lovely to see that fun back on television on Saturday nights again and it’s just really great. I never enjoy watching stuff I’m in and I really enjoyed that.’

The Masked Singer continues on ITV tonight while Dancing On Ice returns next Sunday.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer smashes viewing figures with a whopping 6.6million tuning in for first episode

MORE: The Masked Singer audiences ‘completely distracted’ by The Chameleon’s ‘massive bulge’





