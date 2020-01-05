dancing-on-ice’s-john-barrowman-cheekily-compliments-ben-hanlin’s-bum:-‘it’s-not-a-problem’

Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin hit a bit of a bum note with his first skate after stumbling at the end of his performance – before judge John Barrowman complimented his rear.

The magician got off to a great start after performing the show’s first ever magic trick on ice alongside his skating partner Carlotta Edwards.

At the beginning of the routine, a seemingly empty cage was wheeled onto the ice before Ben’s helpers removed the black sheet to reveal Carlotta inside.

Genius.

The rest of the routine glided along smoothly with Ben wowing the audience his backward crossovers.

But when making his finishing pose, he lost his balance and stumbled before he luckily managed to steady himself.

Justifying his stumble, Ben pointed out that the music had stopped at the time so maybe he’s in the clear.

Jane Torvill glossed over the awkward moment and commented: ‘The easiest bit was when you wobbled, that may have just been a nervous thing but I was impressed with the backward crossovers and the content. Well done.’

New judge John was also complimentary and said: ‘We’ll forgive you with that but the excitement you had at the beginning with the magic trick, carry that through the performance.

‘I kind of lost all of that. It became a little bland although the content was good. Get competitive and the scores might come up.’

Christopher Dean then critiqued: ‘[During] your forward skating, your backside stuck out. Has anyone ever said that to you?’ to which Ben admitted: ‘I’m not going to lie to you, the bum’s a problem. The bum has been sticking out.’

But it didn’t bother John, who cheekily quipped: ‘It’s not a problem in my opinion.’

Wowza.

The admission left Ashley Banjo with his head in his hands and struggling to move the conversation on.

Glad to see John fitting in with the panel.

Dancing On Ice continues at 6pm on Sunday.





