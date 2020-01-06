dancing-on-ice’s-ian-‘h’-watkins-and-matt-evers-same-sex-routine-sparks-16-ofcom-complaints-from-homophobic-viewers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Dancing On Ice made history on Sunday night with Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers making their debut as the first same-sex couple on the series.

The duo took to the rink to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco and their routine made hearts burst up and down the country, everyone, apart from 16 homophobic viewers that is.

Yes, it really is a crying shame that 16 viewers actually went out of their way to complain to television watchdog Ofcom about two men dancing on the ice. But apparently, some are still stuck in the dark ages.

‘The selection and pairing of contestants is an editorial matter for ITV,’ Ofcom told Metro.co.uk in a statement. ‘Our rules do not discriminate between opposite-sex and same-sex couples.’

It’s clear though that love definitely outweighed the minor 16 complaints though, as the dance was hailed by audiences on social media, with a number of fans praising the representation.

Dancing On Ice fans were blown away by Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers’ first same-sex routine

I cried when the H & Matt danced. The first same-sex couple matters. It mattered to the skating couple. It mattered to John. It mattered to me and every other LGBT viewer out there tonight. Representation matters. #dancingonice — Malaika Goldsmith (@mal_goldsmith) January 5, 2020

Crying at #DancingOnIce – so lovely to see such a beautiful skate by a same-sex partnership 🏳️‍🌈🥰 — Kate 🖤 (@ohsokate_) January 5, 2020

Take note @bbcstrictly – across the country thousands dance in same-sex partnerships @Ianhwatkins and @TheMattEvers were amazing #dancingonice ⛸ — Nicola Ward (@NicolaLWard) January 5, 2020

I’ve just watched a same-sex couple skate on #dancingonice. I enjoyed it, they were very good. My house has not fallen down, my pension has not crashed in value, nor do I have the urge to get off with my yoga teacher. (Shut up Leakey). Hurrah for inclusion! Love is normal! — Pinky Liverdrawer (@Liverdrawer) January 5, 2020

2020 and ITV are making history by normalising same-sex skating partners 💕 Actual goosebumps ❤️ *Thisis what we want on our screens – positivity! #DancingOnIce — Nadia Watson (@nadiawatson111) January 5, 2020

It’s great to see @Ianhwatkins & @TheMattEvers dance as a same-sex couple. As a gay man, it’s incredible to feel represented on such a much loved show as @dancingonice! 🏳️‍🌈 #DancingOnIce — Grant Rivers (@SnowAndBeach) January 5, 2020

This. This moment is everything. Well done to H and Matt. Well done to #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/wN1F8uQzec — Fearn Johnston (@engj030506) January 5, 2020

New judge John Barrowman was left in tears by the number and last night told H with tears streaming down his face: ‘I am [emotional], that makes me happy on a complete multitude of levels, just because of seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you’ve done it now, the nerves are out of the way.

‘We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful.’

After the performance, H told the judges: ‘[It was] emotional because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this.’

Matt added: ‘I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal.

‘This is absolutely normal.’

We can’t wait for the day when not a single complaint is made.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing On Ice fans think Joe Swash secretly married Stacey Solomon after spotting ring

MORE: Dancing On Ice stars Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt confirm they’re a couple and we’re overwhelmed with joy





