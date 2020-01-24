dancing-on-ice’s-ian-h-watkins-and-matt-evers-fear-ofcom-complaints-over-romantic-routine:-‘i-don’t-want-it-to-turn-into-a-circus’

Dancing on Ice partners Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers would love to perform a romantic routine on the show but fear viewers wouldn’t like it.

The duo spoke to Lorraine Kelly about this weekend’s performance and H revealed they are skating to Scissor Sister’s classic I Don’t Feel Like Dancing.

Lorraine asked them: ‘What I love about the show as well is the story-telling and most couples do a romance (routine) would you shy away from that?’

Dancing pro Matt replied: ‘We have discussed it personally, Ian and I and it’s something we would want to do, and speaking with production and bosses at the studio, but we are very conscious about the audience and how they feel.

‘I value people’s opinions by all means but I don’t want it to turn into a circus.’

He added: ‘There were 16 complaints to Ofcom and Ofcom actually made a statement that said it’s sad in 2020 for people to feel like this in the dark ages.’

The pairs first performance together they skated to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco and while it was well-received by most fans, (and even made John Barrowman cry) it did receive 16 Ofcom complaints.

Although luckily it didn’t get the duo down as they both seemed to shrug it off.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the complaints, dancing Matt appeared to just laugh it off as he posted a tweet with lots of laughing face emojis with the caption: ’16 out of 5.5 million… the odds are in our favor.’

‘The selection and pairing of contestants is an editorial matter for ITV,’ Ofcom told Metro.co.uk in a statement. ‘Our rules do not discriminate between opposite-sex and same-sex couples.’

New judge John was left in tears by the number and told H with tears streaming down his face: ‘I am [emotional], that makes me happy on a complete multitude of levels, just because of seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you’ve done it now, the nerves are out of the way.

‘We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful.’

After the performance, H told the judges: ‘[It was] emotional because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this.’

Matt added: ‘I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal.

‘This is absolutely normal.’

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Torvill and Dean remain tight-lipped about Caprice’s mysterious Dancing On Ice partner swap

MORE: Dancing On Ice pros plan secret bash to cheer Hamish Gaman up after Caprice Bourret uncoupling





