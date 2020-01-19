dancing-on-ice’s-holly-willoughby-announces-caprice-bourret-and-hamish gaman-split-as-partners-on-show

Dancing On Ice couple Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman have split up and will not be skating together as the competition continues.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirmed that the celebrity contestant and her partner have decided to call it quits and that Caprice would not be taking to the rink this week.

‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week,’ Holly said.

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV.





