Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman says 'truth always comes out' after split from dance partner Caprice Bourret

Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has spoken out for the first time since splitting from his dance partner Caprice Bourret.

ITV confirmed earlier this month that the pair had “parted ways” and would no longer be dancing together in the competition, though Gaman, 36, would “remain very much part of our professional team.”

Former model Bourret, 48, missed an episode of the show but has since teamed up with Dancing On Ice newcomer Oscar Peters.

In his first Instagram post since the split, Gaman thanked fans for their “love and support” during a difficult time and admitted that he is “not okay.”





Writing alongside a photo of himself with his two pet dogs, Gaman said: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I’ve been overwhelmed by your love and support – it’s brought me to tears at times.

“Honestly, I’m not okay, but I’d like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

Split: Gaman was previously paired with Bourret (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images )



“I’m comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now.”

Standard Online has contacted representatives for Bourret for further comment.

Previous reports suggested that the pair had “rowed” during training after Bourret struggled to pick up the moves, but ITV shut down the speculation.

“We have seen no evidence of the alleged bullying on Dancing On Ice and strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary,” a spokesperson told the Mirror.

“We’re very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported.”

Gaman is a former British national skating champion and has appeared on Dancing On Ice since 2018. He reached last year’s final with former X Factor star Saara Aalto, eventually finishing in third place.

After returning to the ice, Bourret and Peters ended up in the bottom two during last week’s episode.

