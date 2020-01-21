dancing-on-ice’s-caprice-bourret-reveals-she’s-coming-‘back-for-skate-training’-on-hectic-day-out-of-london

Caprice Bourret has shared an image on social media after sensationally missing the latest episode of Dancing On Ice.

Model and ‘mumpreneur’ Caprice, 48, shocked viewers when she parted ways with pro skate partner Hamish Gaman over the weekend and failed to show up for Sunday’s show.

But now, things seem to be back on track for the mum-of-two.

Caprice took to Instagram to share a fresh-faced selfie, which showed her travelling up north to host a talk at 4.30am this morning (21.1.20).

She captioned the image: “Happy Tuesday… early call time 4.30am train to Leeds corporate speech #womeninbiz #mumpreneur #theharderyouworktheluckieryouget.

Now back on the train to London for ice skating training.

It wasn’t long before many of her 24,300 followers rushed to the site to lend their support and express their delight at her return to the ice.

“Yessss, missed you on Sunday. The only reason I was watching,” one said.

Another wrote: “So pleased you’re back! Can’t wait for Sunday! You’ve sooo got this!”

“Look forward to seeing you on Sunday. Glad it’s all sorted out. Good luck!” a third wrote.

Someone else said: “We were upset to not see you Sunday. Hope everything’s sorted now. Looking forward to seeing you this weekend glide so beautifully on the ice.”

Viewers were shocked during the weekend’s episode when Caprice and Hamish were no-shows on the ice.

Host Holly Willoughby told viewers: “Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

