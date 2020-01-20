dancing-on-ice’s-caprice-bourret-is-back-in-training-after-splitting-from-pro-skater-hamish-and-will-skate-on-sunday-night

ITV has confirmed that Caprice Bourret will return to Dancing On Ice on Sunday night and is now back in training.

The 48-year-old was mysteriously absent from Dancing On Ice’s live show this week, with Holly Willoughby telling the studio audience and viewers at home that Caprice had ‘parted ways’ with her professional skater Hamish Gaman.

No other details were given regarding her absence, but a spokesperson for ITV has now confirmed Caprice is back skating and is currently in training preparing for her performance on Sunday night.

They said: ‘We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.’

Neither Caprice or Hamish have publicly addressed why they are no longer partnered together on the show and no official reason has been given yet.

Announcing the news, show host Holly had said: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to ITV for further comment.

Hamish still appeared on Dancing On Ice in the group number that sees all the professionals and celebrities perform together, but Caprice was noticeably absent sending Twitter into a bit of a frenzy – especially as Caprice has been seen liking tweets urging ITV to reveal the reason behind the split.

One such tweet read: ‘@dancingonice stupid announcement – more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_ and @HamishGaman. Surely you must have anticipated the reaction when you only give half a story.’

Caprice and Hamish had got off to a great start on Dancing On Ice and landed second-highest on the leaderboard following their first performance, with the judges awarding them a total of 25.5 points for their routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Meanwhile, Lucrezia Millarini became the second celeb to be sent home from the competition, after going head-to-head with former footballer Kevin Kilbane in the skate off.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





