dancing-on-ice:-viewers-issue-verdict-on-new-judge-john-barrowman

So Dancing On Ice is back with a new series and a new judge, with Jason Gardiner making may for John Barrowman.

He’s joined Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and quickly made his presence known, jumping with Ashley as he made his entrance.

And, while the former competitor on DOI is known for his fun personality, he made it clear he means business with his judgments.

In fact, he was showing signs of being more than a little ‘Jason’ when he awarded Perri Kiely just 6.5, while the other three more experienced judges gave him 7.

But what are viewers making of him so far?

First, some of the positive comments on Twitter…

Absolutely loving @JohnBarrowman rocking his #silverfox look on @dancingonice. So happy to have him back on my tv for the next 3 months! #dancingonice — Amy (@AmyC628) January 5, 2020

I love John Barrowman totally real judge loving it #DancingOnIce — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) January 5, 2020

@dancingonice @JohnBarrowman just 1 word.. Fabulous #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/iR9LRc3OYC — carrie allison (@cazerina) January 5, 2020

@JohnBarrowman Loved the little jump you and Ashley did at your entrance! 😉 And first judgement well done! 👍🏾🙂⛸ #dancingonice — Claudia 🏳️‍🌈 (@Cl0udy2day) January 5, 2020

And now for some of the not so favourable reviews…

John Barrowman’s annoying me already #DancingOnIce — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) January 5, 2020

John Barrowman annoying after 1 second. Bravo #DancingOnIce — Brian T (@Mrbthomass) January 5, 2020

Uggghhh John Barrowman is such an irritating bloke. What a terrible choice to put him on such a good show #dancingonice — hollie wingrove (@holliewingrove_) January 5, 2020

I’ve already had enough of John Barrowman #DancingOnIce — Chris Maass (@christomaass) January 5, 2020

Am I the only that is absolutely fuming John Barrowman is a judge on the new #DOI #dancingonice or what? 😅 — Helena ✨ (@HelenaBurroughx) January 5, 2020

Well, you can never please everyone, right?!

What do you think of John Barrowman so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.