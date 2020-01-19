dancing-on-ice-viewers-demand-to-know-what-happened-with-caprice-and-hamish

One couple is missing from tonight’s Dancing On Ice, as revealed by Holly Willoughby near the start of the show.

And viewers are spitting chips because there has not yet been an explanation as to why Caprice Bourret and her pro partner Hamish Gaman have ‘parted company’.

This revelation followed the group dance, which Caprice was not part of.

Holly said: “Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

All very intriguing and a little disappointing as the pair were showing early promise.

Last week they finished second on the leaderboard with 25.5 points after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Some You Loved.

Fans of the show are miffed that we weren’t all immediately told what had gone down…

I’m sorry but what kind of explanation was that regarding Caprice and Hamish….no one even watching now too busy googling 🙄#DancingOnIce — Julianne (@JuliannneEliot1) January 19, 2020

Everybody on Twitter trying to find out what’s happened with Hamish and Caprice… #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/u3cGO0Qui3 — Leonnie (@leonniefarrell) January 19, 2020

Hamish and Caprice parting ways has me 🤔 and not concentrating #DancingOnIce please explain asap. — 💞Jan💞 (@Jan1426) January 19, 2020

C’mon people!! The answer must be out there.. somewhere, anywhere !!!! #google #caprice #hamish #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/vyQ1936lSZ — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) January 19, 2020

Any chance of a real explanation about Hamish & Caprice? #DancingOnIce — Kelda🍹 (@keldaaa) January 19, 2020

That’s one way to keep us all watching till the end of the episode!

It wasn’t the only controversy; Holly’s had some viewers stressing about why she’s ‘wearing her underwear’.

Someone at ITV is certainly earning their money provoking all these headlines!

