dancing-on-ice:-viewers-call-out-‘unfair’-scoring-of-joe-swash-and-libby-clegg

ITV viewers have called out what they consider to be ‘unfair’ scoring on Dancing On Ice.

After last night’s (19.01.20) episode, fans of the hit ice skating competition were annoyed over the score awarded to presenter Joe Swash, which many considered to be much too low.

Joe and his pro partner, Alexandra Schauman, racked up a score of 20.5 from the judging panel, which comprises former BGT star Ashley Banjo, ex Doctor Who actor John Barrowman and skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Joe performed as the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz (Credit: ITV)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I’m watching #DancingOnIce on catch up… Joe Swash was so under scored! His was my favourite so far tonight!”

Another said: “Is Joe Swash bottom? He’s been under scored massively! #DancingOnIce.”

Feel they are being very unfair with the scores.

A third tweeted: “#DancingOnIce I love @The_JamesJordan for calling out the unfair low scoring of Joe Swash tonight. Joe deserved so much better than that, he was really good tonight. Nice to see other people agree.”

#DancingOnIce, feel they are being very unfair with the scores, under scoring Joe and the newsreader but over scoring Libby. [I] admire her very much but [she] didn’t deserve that score!” said a fourth.

Many others echoed that view and insisted champion sprinter Libby Clegg, who is registered blind, was over scored.

The Scottish Paralympian was awarded a score of 28 for her performance with pro partner Mark Henretty.

Some thought Libby was marked too high by the judges (Credit: ITV)

Someone tweeted: “As amazing as Libby is for doing what she is, that was not a seven over some of the others, it’s not [a] fair score #DancingOnIce.”

One viewer wrote: “Sorry but the sympathy marking for Libby is just so unfair on the other skaters. Yes, she’s got guts for skating with her disability but please don’t over mark, it’s [very] annoying. #DancingOnIce.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Holly Willoughby – who hosts the programme with her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield – caused a stir with her choice of gown.

The presenter looked divine in a garment featuring a transparent bodice bedecked with pearls, but a number of viewers on social media said they thought it looked like underwear.

