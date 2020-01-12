dancing-on-ice:-trisha-goddard-becomes-first-celebrity-axed-after-skate-off-with-lucrezia-millarini

Trisha Goddard has become the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice tonight after losing a skate-off against Lucrezia Millarini.

The two faced off after both their scores from the judges and the public vote meant they faced the axe.

But sadly, it was Trisha’s time to leave as the judges’ decision to send her home was unanimous,

Judge John Barrowman said: ‘Trisha, [you’re] an inspiration.’

Christopher Dean added: ‘It was a very close decision for me.’

Dean had the ruling vote, but Jane Torvil agreed she too would have saved Lucrezia.

Resigned to their fate, Trisha said: ‘I would have liked to do more,’ but thanked her partner Lukasz for all his help.

Chat show queen has managed to garner a lot of firsts this series – including the first to fall over last week too.

The 62-year-old chat show host was decked out in a pink sparkly jumpsuit as they paid homage to her day job at the start of her routine, but she unfortunately took a tumble soon after.

Trisha fell forward onto her knees during a side-by-side skating segment in her routine, but impressively got right back up and carried on with her routine.

She told the judges after the fall: ‘It’s the story of my life! I’m just really angry with myself, I am really annoyed with myself.’

Trisha added that she had felt like she was proving the trolls that said she shouldn’t be doing a competition like this as a ‘pensioner’ right by falling over during her routine.

Now that the first celebrity has left the competition – all eyes are on next week now.

Tonight’s show also saw Paralympiam Libby Clegg MBE arrive in true style with the highest score of the series.

Libby is registered blind and has a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy.

Her routine brought Christopher Dean to tears, saying: ‘I just hope in your mind’s eye, you can see what we see.’

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday on ITV.





