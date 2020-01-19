dancing-on-ice:-torvill-and-dean-to-perform-first-routine-of-this-series-next-week

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed that they will be returning to the ice for the first time this series next week.

The legendary pair teased that they would go “back to their routes” with a new routine, with Dean adding that the pair did not get to take to the ice as much as they’d like these days.

Nowadays the duo are more often seen on the judging panel, so a return to the ice will be cause for excitement for many fans of the show.

And some viewers took to Twitter to express joy at the news of a new Torvill and Dean routine.

One user tweeted, “Literally living for a new Torvill and Dean routine next week. #DancingOnIce”

And another added, “Thank God! Chris & Jayne performing again next week! YAY!!!”

The pair famously won figure skating Gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, but Torvill and Dean received 12 perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s to become the highest scoring figure skaters of all time in a performance that was watched by over 24million people in the UK.

They originally hung up their skates in 1998, before being tempted back for Dancing on Ice in 2006 – and they have been involved with the show ever since, originally as mentors before later joining the judging panel.

They have frequently performed rotuines throughout the show – inclduing the famous Balero routine that won them gold in 1984.