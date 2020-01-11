dancing-on-ice-stars-ian-‘h’-watkins-and-matt-evers-want-to-perform-‘steamier’-routines

Skating stars Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers have asked Dancing On Ice producers about performing ‘more romantic’ routines on the show.

Pro mentor Matt, 43, and Steps singer H, also 43, wowed telly audiences with the show’s first proper same-sex performance last Sunday during the first episode of the 2020 series.

They picked up 25 points from the judges for their efforts which were soundtracked by High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco.

Their ‘historic’ moment also moved new judge John Barrowman to tears, telling H and Matt: “We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks.

“I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful.”

And in keeping with his advice, it seems both H and Matt are keen to break new boundaries – and turn up the heat on their displays.

We have spoken to producers to see if we can make the routines a little steamier.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Matt admitted their hopes ultimately rested with the ITV show’s bosses.

“We have spoken to producers to see if we can make the routines a little steamier. Perhaps take it up a notch and add some romance,” he is reported to have said.

“It’s down to them though.”

Matt also admitted the enormous positive reaction had taken him by surprise.

He continued: “Last week we tested the waters and we were overwhelmed by the response from the viewers. Having a same sex couple on the show means so much to so many people – I didn’t realise how huge it would be.”

Despite the almost universal praise lavished on the pair, 16 complaints were made to telly regulator Ofcom.

Matt, however, seems determined not to pay too much attention to the haters.

He tweeted in response to a report about the complaints earlier this week: “16 out of 5.5 million… the odds are in our favour.”

– Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sundays at 6pm

