dancing-on-ice-star-lisa-george-fears-she’ll-‘walk-out’-just-days-before-show-starts-because-of-‘anxiety’

Lisa George fears she may walk from Dancing on Ice just days before the show is due to start.

The soap star has joined a stellar line-up including the likes of Maura Higgins, Caprice Bourret, Paralympian Libby Clegg, Trisha Goddard and Lucrezia Millarini who will be representing the women this series.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins will be joined by Diversity’s Perri Kiely, magician Ben Hamlin, and Joe Swash, who will also be putting themselves to the test on the ice.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the ITV show, the Corrie actress revealed that she suffers badly from anxiety.

‘I’m just ploughing through because I suffer really badly from anxiety and nerves, so if I think about it I might walk out and not do it,’ she began.

‘I just have to not think about it. I love it, I love skating and it’s what I loved as a child.

‘It has brought that back to me which is such a lovely feeling of freedom.

‘But I have to forget about the nerves and just get on with it. If I think about it I get nervous and cock it up.’

Michael Barrymore has already been forced to pull out of the show after he broke his wrist during rehearsals.

Michael was hoping that his stint on this series of Dancing on Ice would be his comeback into show business, however, the funnyman broke his wrist meaning he had to quit the show before it even began.

Speaking on the Christmas Special he exclaimed: ‘I’ve been dedicated to this business for a long, long time and accepted that it was over for me.

‘And I coped. But I realised just how much the business makes me who I am.

‘I love it so much.’

Dancing on Ice returns 5 January on ITV.





