dancing-on-ice-pros-plan-secret-bash-to-cheer-hamish-gaman-up-after-caprice-bourret-uncoupling

Dancing On Ice stars have planned a surprise night out for Hamish Gaman after his fallout with partner Caprice Bourret.

Last week, Holly Willoughby revealed that the professional skater and his celebrity contestant had ‘parted ways’, with Caprice being matched with new instructor Oscar Peter.

And now the ‘deeply concerned cast’ want to take him to the National Television Awards next week to cheer him up

‘The NTAs is one of the biggest nights of the year so the cast all want to get Hamish there so he can have a really good time and put everything behind him,’ a source said.

‘Hamish is so loved among the cast and they will do anything to cheer him up. They totally have his back and want to make sure he is OK after everything that has happened.’

They continued to The Sun: ‘Granted there could be a few hangovers the next day, but it will be worth it.’

The Dancing On Ice cast are reportedly concerned for Hamish after he split from model and businesswoman Caprice, with insiders claiming morale is ‘low behind-the-scenes.’

‘The show is like a family and the pro skaters are very close so everyone is worrying about Hamish after he was thrown into the spotlight,’ a source continued to the publication.

‘He is a professional skater and has no interest in being famous – he’s never made headlines unless it’s for his skating skills.’

Caprice revealed she’d been matched with Oscar earlier in the week and told fans that ‘he is amazing’.

She then went onto reveal that the duo are ‘working hard’ while insisting that she is ‘excited’ to return to the ice.

ITV has assured Caprice will be making a comeback this Sunday while Hamish will continue to perform with the professionals for group performances.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





