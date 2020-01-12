dancing-on-ice-professional-vanessa-bauer-forced-to-quit-tonight’s-show-following-toe-curling-fall

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer has pulled out of performing during tonight’s live show after suffering concussion following a nasty fall earlier in the week.

The professional skater, who crashed into the side of the rink head-first during rehearsals, won’t be taking to the ice with her partner Perri Kiely and admitted that she’s ‘gutted’ to have to sit this week’s routine out.

‘I feel completely fine, however, the medics have advised me to take the week off performing,’ Vanessa said. ‘So I’m gutted that I can’t perform the group numbers this weekend.

‘However, I wish Perri and everyone else a massive good luck for the show. I can’t wait to watch it!’

She added: ‘I’ll be back for the next week with an amazing number for you to see. So I’ll see you all really, really soon. And thank you so much for all the get well messages.’

The moment the pro crashed into the side of the rink was caught on camera and shared on Instagram – and looked every bit as painful as you’d imagine.

Sharing the post with her followers she exclaimed: ‘THAT just happened⁣ I literally thought I broke my face. ⁣

‘It started off so well lol.. good thing I know how to stop, not. ⁣ At least @theicecapture caught it so you’re welcome guys.’

This isn’t the first Dancing On Ice injury of the series.

Before the show even began, celebrity contestant Michael Barrymore was forced to quit after he sustained a wrist injury in training.

Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition,’ ITV announced. ‘Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best.

‘Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted ITV for comment.

Dancing On Ice continues tonight at 6pm on ITV.





