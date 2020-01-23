dancing-on-ice-pro-oscar-peter-breaks-silence-after-caprice-bourret-accidentally-let-slip-hamish’s-replacement

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Dancing on Ice professional Oscar Peter has broken his silence since Caprice Bourret accidentally let slip who would be replacing her former partner Hamish Garman.

Taking to Twitter the skating pro shared a video where he exclaimed he can’t wait for viewers to see them perform.

‘Hey, there it’s Oscar Peter,’ he began.

‘I’m officially joining the Dancing on Ice family this weekend as Caprice’s partner.

‘I cannot wait for you to see our first performance on the ice.

‘See you soon.’

Caprice accidentally revealed the news on social media that Oscar would be replacing Hamish (before ITV had the chance).

The 48-year-old recently parted ways with the professional skater, after their relationship grew frosty.

Taking to Twitter, the former glamour model replied to a string of her followers’ questions, who quizzed her over the shock announcement.

‘I look forward to seeing you back,’ one stated as they asked: ‘Was bit weird last week with that announcement who’s your new partner are you allowed to tell?’

And right on cue, the contestant replied: ‘Oscar Peters he is amazing.’

7: 00 am on the ice in Blackburn, now On the way down south to the beautiful @CapriceBourret_ ❤️ @OscarPTR busy skating 🐝 bees ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uuTsdj9qe1 — katie (@ktstainsby) January 22, 2020

She then went onto reveal that the duo are ‘working hard’ while insisting that she is ‘excited’ to return to the ice next week.

The show’s host Holly Willoughby stunned viewers on Sunday night when she told them: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

Since then fans have been coming up with their own conclusions as to why the actress and the ice skating pro have split, although it has been claimed that their partnership became ‘unworkable’.

‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained,’ a source said.

‘She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

‘In the end, it became completely unworkable for them to carry on and after speaking with the bosses they called it quits. It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone,’ they added to The Sun.

ITV have assured Caprice will be returning to the rink this Sunday while Hamish continued to perform with the professionals for the show’s opening number.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: ‘We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.’

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gogglebox star Steph Parker shuts down Holly Willoughby in awkward interview about Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina

MORE: Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker slam Thomas Markle’s documentary: ‘He’s taking advantage of a situation’





