dancing-on-ice-offers-no-explanation-on-caprice-and-hamish-‘parting-ways’

There was drama on ice on tonight’s Dancing On Ice, as Holly Willoughby announced near the start of the show that celeb skater Caprice Bourret and her pro partner Hamish Gaman had ‘parted ways’.

No more Caprice and Hamish (Credit: ITV)

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Caprice was missing from the group dance at the opening of the episode.

Holly said: “Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

Holly dropped the bombshell news (Credit: ITV)

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

Er, and then, that was it! No further explanation offered.

Any chance of a real explanation about Hamish & Caprice?

Fans of the show were miffed that we weren’t all immediately told what had gone down… and annoyed that this week’s show had been ruined because they’d been distracted by trying to find out!

I’m sorry but what kind of explanation was that regarding Caprice and Hamish….no one even watching now too busy googling 🙄#DancingOnIce — Julianne (@JuliannneEliot1) January 19, 2020

Everybody on Twitter trying to find out what’s happened with Hamish and Caprice… #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/u3cGO0Qui3 — Leonnie (@leonniefarrell) January 19, 2020

Hamish and Caprice parting ways has me 🤔 and not concentrating #DancingOnIce please explain asap. — 💞Jan💞 (@Jan1426) January 19, 2020

C’mon people!! The answer must be out there.. somewhere, anywhere !!!! #google #caprice #hamish #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/vyQ1936lSZ — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) January 19, 2020

Any chance of a real explanation about Hamish & Caprice? #DancingOnIce — Kelda🍹 (@keldaaa) January 19, 2020

Well, it was one way to keep us all watching till the end of the episode…

The split has come as a surprise and is pretty disappointing as Caprice and Hamish were showing early promise.

Last week they finished second on the leaderboard with 25.5 points after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Some You Loved.

It wasn’t the only controversy on the show; Holly’s had some viewers stressing about why she’s ‘wearing her underwear’.

