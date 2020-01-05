dancing-on-ice:-matt-evers-and-ian-h-watkins-perform-first-same-sex-routine

TV history was made on Dancing On Ice tonight (05.02.20) as the first ever same-sex couple took to the rink.

Pro Matt Evers and his celebrity partner Ian ‘H’ Watkins had waited a long time for this moment.

They smiled joyfully as they nailed their performance.

The pair impressed all four judges, scoring a very respectable 25 out of 40.

The boys did good! (Credit: ITV)

But this routine was about much more than the score, and tears streamed down judge John Barrowman’s face.

Joh was reduced to tears of joy (Credit: ITV)

He spoke for hundreds of thousands of viewers as he spoke of how important it was for him, as a member of the LBTQ community, to feel represented.

The pair looked so happy to be on the ice! (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Matt reminded everyone what they had just watched is normal, while emotional H said the world was ready for it.

Matt and H spoke of their joy after the performance (Credit: ITV)

So many viewers expressed their pride and gratitude on Twitter…

I was just as emotional as John, I’m 24 but I honestly wasn’t sure that I’d ever see a same sex dancing partnership on British TV. I’m a bisexual woman and I watched this with a gay friend and we both couldn’t believe we were watching it. Thank you Matt & H. 😭👏 #DancingOnIce x — Siobhan #LoveTheLances 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) January 5, 2020

can we just take a minute to appreciate how powerful Ian and Matt‘s dance was #DancingOnIce — Charlotte 🕸 (@xoohCharlotte) January 5, 2020

Anyone else in tears at Matt and H #DancingOnIce Bravo boys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ⛸ There has to be a first. But let’s not have it be the last. #LGBTQ — Suzanne (@TweetingSuzyQ) January 5, 2020

H and Matt on #DancingOnIce legit made me well up!! Holding back the tears seeing them and then seeing John crying. History was made. Couldn’t be happier or proud! A positive step in the right direction of normalising same sex couples — Dani 🥀 (@DaniB_x) January 5, 2020

Feel so proud watching H and Matt on #DancingOnIce 💖 — Cara Cook (@CaraLCook_) January 5, 2020

