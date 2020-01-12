dancing-on-ice:-libby-clegg’s-routine-leaves-christopher-dean-emotional

Fans of Dancing On Ice were absolutely in awe of celeb skate Libby Clegg after her first performance tonight.

The double Paralympic sprint champion suffers from the deteriorating eye condition Stargardt’s Macular Degeneration, which means she only has slight peripheral vistion in her left eye.

Libby’s first performance impressed (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of her routine with pro partner Mark Hanretty, she said on VT that she wanted “to be on here and look good. And I don’t want to look good just for being a blind person; I want to look good because I’m good”.

I hope in your mind’s eye, you can see what we see.

The pair scored 28/40 for their debut routine to Jackie Wilson’s Reet Petite from the judges – the highest mark of the series so far.

Awesome scores! (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean choked back tears as he said: “I hope in your mind’s eye, you can see what we see.”

Chris was welling up (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their amazement on Twitter…

One described the 29-year-old mum of one as inpsiring…

So inspiring seeing Libby Clegg our on the ice with almost no vision! Can’t get over how difficult that must be but you wouldn’t have been able to tell with how confident she was! Well done Libby! #DancingOnIce @LibbyClegg @dancingonice #inspirational — Sarah Jane White (@sarahjanew90) January 12, 2020

Libby Clegg is just fantastic, isn’t she? #DancingOnIce — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) January 12, 2020

Just witnessed something incredible there from Libby & Mark #DancingOnIce — (@Charlottelders) January 12, 2020

Libby is amazing. Even learning to skating for anyone is hard, but to be blind and learning must be so difficult. Yet she’s come out and smashed it, she’s the best skater in the competition, even if she didn’t have her disability that performance was brilliant #DancingOnIce — Natasha (@Blockbustargirl) January 12, 2020

Another fan noted that she’d already proved herself an inspiration to others…

#DancingOnIce Libby proving anyone can do anything if you put your mind to it ♥️ — Jessica Needham (@JessicaNeedha15) January 12, 2020

Libby was a highlight of tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

