dancing-on-ice-leaderboard-2020

The greatest show on ice is back on TV to kick off the new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced fans to the 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants during the televised launch show… with some help from 2018 favourite Gemma Collins.

With the new celeb skaters comes a new celeb judge in the form of John Barrowman who will be critiquing the famous recruits alongside Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Join us each week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out of Dancing on Ice.

Week two Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 = 22.o) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5 4.5 4.5 4 = 18.0)

Still to dance are…

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (7 6.5 7 7 = 27.5) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (6 6.5 7 7 = 26.5) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (6.5 6.5 6 6 = 25) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (5.5 5.5 6 5.5 = 22.5) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 5 5.5 5.5 = 21.5) Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki (3.5 3.5 3.5 3 = 13.5)

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV