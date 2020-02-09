Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo praises 'legend' Phillip Schofield

The Dancing On Ice panel took a moment to acknowledge Phillip Schofield’s decision to come out as gay, praising the star at the beginning of Sunday night’s show.

The This Morning presenter fronts the programme with his daytime TV co-host Holly Willoughby and after introducing the judges, Schofield briefly found himself the centre of attention.

Ashley Banjo told him: “Phil, it’s been a big week, a big big week.

“You have always been an absolute legend but never, never, ever more so than this week, my friend.

“I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we’ve got nothing but love and respect for you.”

(Applause: The Dancing On Ice panel took a moment to applaud Schofield ITV)

Willoughby then gave Schofield a reassuring squeeze on the arm, as he joked: “It’s not about me! it’s not about me!”

Schofield came out as gay on Friday morning, announcing the news in a statement issued on social media before being interviewed on This Morning just moments after.

The statement read: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing — and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Phillip Schofield – In pictures

Praising his wife of nearly 27 years, Steph, and their two grown-up daughters, Ruby and Molly, he added: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Schofield subsequently won huge praise from fans, colleagues and fellow famous faces, with Willoughby stating she had “never been more proud” of her friend.

Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson revealed touching details of how Schofield helped him discuss his sexuality publicly for the first time a decade ago.

“It was the best thing I did,” he said, of coming out as gay. “And [I] have nothing but love and respect for him today. ALL hail schofe!!”