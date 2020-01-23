dancing-on-ice:-joe-swash’s-partner-alex-schauman-‘heartbroken’-as-she’s-forced-to-pull-out-of-show

Joe Swash’s Dancing On Ice pro Alex Schauman has been left ‘heartbroken’ after announcing she has to pull out of the competition this week over injury.

The star took to Twitter to reveal that a ‘freak fall’ means she can’t compete this week in a message praising Joe and declaring her hope to be back in action soon.

Speaking about the decision on Instagram, she said: ‘I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with [Joe Swash] this Sunday due to an injury that I endured after a freak fall.’

‘I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face,’ Alex added, before revealing that for the weekend, she’ll be replaced by pro Alex Murphy.

‘I wish him and [Alex Murphy] who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on,’ the star said.

‘I also want to give a huge shout out to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week.’

This is just the latest in a string of nasty injuries the Dancing On Ice team have faced this year, starting with Michael Barrymore breaking his wrist before the show even started.

Pro Vanessa Bauer also took a tumble and faceplanted a wall as well during rehearsals.

Caprice Bourret has avoided accidents, but has ‘parted ways’ with skater Hamish with no explanation.

It’s since been rumoured she felt ‘bullied’ and that their relationship meant they weren’t able to work together anymore.

She’s now announced that she’s back in training, and has encouraged people to ‘not believe what they’re reading’.

Now fans just have to wait with their fingers crossed that some answers will be given on Saturday.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





