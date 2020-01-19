dancing-on-ice:-holly-willoughby’s-stunning-gown-causes-controversy

If we’re honest, the absolute highlight of Dancing On Ice is seeing what Holly Willoughby is wearing each week.

This series she’s upped the style stakes, stunning in a series of dresses fit for a winter wonderland princess.

Her gown tonight features a transparent bodice bedecked with pearls, with a ruffled base… and she looks divine.

There’s Holly in her underwear!

She revealed ahead of the show on Instagram that it was designed by Dana Harel, known for bridal wear as well as evening gowns.

But many viewers thought she’d come to work in designer underwear!

Sorry Holly I think you forgot to get dressed. What are you wearing!!!! Who dresses you😞#DancingOnIce — Eve hodgson (@emhddl14) January 19, 2020

There’s Holly in her underwear and a mysterious announcement for Hamish/Caprice “parting ways”…more drama in the first 3 minutes than a week of Eastenders #DancingOnIce #DOI — ᗩᗰI (@road2navagio) January 19, 2020

@hollywills #DancingOnIce go and put your top on Holly!! Omg!!! You are on air in your underwear!! 🤣🤣😩 — mjc (@mjcwannabeme) January 19, 2020

#DancingOnIce Why is Holly’s dress see through it’s a family show ffs — Kaye (@KayceeMaye) January 19, 2020

I’m not usually one for commenting on other people’s fashion choices or shaming – but has Holly forgotten her top? #DancingOnIce #DOI — Louise Hazeldine (@LouiseHazeldine) January 19, 2020

Last week, Holly’s daring number got people gossiping too… some believe she’s flashing too much flesh for a family show, while others find her exquisite.

She just can’t win: recently the mum of three has been criticised for being ‘too frumpy’ on This Morning.

Somehow, we think she’ll be taking it all with a pinch of salt and rightly so!

