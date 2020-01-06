dancing-on-ice-fans-think-joe-swash-secretly-married-stacey-solomon-after-spotting-ring

Dancing On Ice audiences are convinced Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon married in a secret ceremony after they spotted him wearing a ring during the premiere episode.

The TV personality performed his first routine on the rink with dance partner Alexandra Schauman, and Stacey watched on from the sidelines with their baby son Rex in her lap.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed that Joe was sporting a gold wedding band on his left hand, prompting them to believe the couple got hitched in private.

Sharing their findings on social media, one tweeted: ‘Anyone else see the ring on Joe Swash’s hand…’ with a pair of emoji eyes.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another asked: ‘Did Joe and Stacey get married?’ alongside a picture where Joe’s hand had been circled.

This isn’t the first time Joe and Stacey have sparked secret wedding rumours.

Back in November, the couple holidayed in the Maldives with baby Rex and Stacey’s sons from previous relationships Leighton and Zachary.

The whole family dressed up for a stroll along the beach and looked jubilant as they soaked up the sunshine.

‘Sunsets and smiles,’ Stacey wrote alongside the pic. ‘I finally got a picture of us all.’

She added: ‘Had the best night with my favourite humans. Watching the sun go down, playing add on the beach, stuffing our faces and dancing to our favourite songs. Boys I love you more than you could ever know…Too [sic] the moon and stars and back again times infinity.’

Congratulations aren’t in order just yet though as Stacey and Joe are yet to confirm or deny whether they’ve tied the knot.

Either way, they’re couple goals.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for comment.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





