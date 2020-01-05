Home NEWS Dancing on Ice, episode 1 review: A ground-breaking step towards equality

Dancing on Ice, episode 1 review: A ground-breaking step towards equality

By
Mary Smith
-
4
0
dancing-on-ice,-episode-1-review:-a-ground-breaking-step-towards-equality

It’s been a history-making weekend on ITV. First the terrifying and bonkers (but mostly terrifying) the Masked Singer posed the question: would the public really sit through a talent show in which singing celebrities are disguised as nightmare-fuel unicorns? (yes, apparently).

Twenty-four hours later a great TV leap forward of a more profound nature was taken as the new run of Dancing On Ice kicked off. Pride of place went to the first ever reality television same-sex dance between a contestant and a professional (Strictly Come Dancing, to its vague credit, had partnered up two pros for a one-off this season). 

Yes, primetime Sunday night ITV feels a strange setting for a ground-breaking step…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here