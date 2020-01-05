Home ENTERTAINMENT Dancing on Ice 2020: Trisha Goddard is first celebrity confirmed for the...

Dancing on Ice 2020: Trisha Goddard is first celebrity confirmed for the skate-off

Mary Smith
Trisha and her professional partner Łukasz Różycki scored a total of 13.5 points from the judges

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Trisha Goddard. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052




Dancing on Ice 2020 is well and truly underway, with six of this year’s contestants having performed their first routines and one couple confirmed for the skate-off: Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki.

The duo skated to Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band and scored a total of 13.5 points from the judges.

Goddard took a tumble on the ice during the live show, but was praised for having the courage to get up and complete her performance.

She said she was “excited” to perform the dance again next week, so she can show viewers just how good it can be.

Tonight’s episode only featured half of the contestants on this year’s series, meaning that there was no elimination at the end.

  • How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020

The remaining six celebrities will perform next weekend with their professional partners, after which point one couple will join Trisha and Łukasz in the skate-off. One of the two couples will then be the first to leave the competition this year.

The highest scoring couple from week one were Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer with 27.5 points, while Corrie’s Lisa George and Tom Naylor were close behind with 26.5.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sunday 12th January.

