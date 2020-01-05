dancing-on-ice-2020:-contestants-list,-couples,-judges-and-more

Dancing on Ice is almost back again for 2020 as Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield prepare to host another year of the celebrity reality show that sees famous faces don skates and take to the ice.

Before the first show of the season, there had already been numerous falls, injuries, a broken bone and a celeb drop out of the line-up but the new series still has all the promising hallmarks of a great season.

Featuring a brand new celeb line-up, a new face on the judging panel and the show’s very first same-sex couple taking to the ice, here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2020.

The Dancing on Ice 2020 contestants list

This year’s Dancing on Ice celebrity line-up will see the likes of Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE take to the ice against Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, former EastEnders actor-turned-TV-presenter Joe Swash and model Caprice.

As well as singer Caprice, who has already been practising one of the hardest moves Dancing on Ice contestants face – the headbanger – the show’s line up also includes Coronation Street star Lisa George, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and chat show icon Trisha Goddard.

H, from 90s pop group Steps, is also competing in this year’s show and is a part of the show’s first-ever same-sex skating couple to boot.

Talking about taking his spot on the show, Ian ‘H’ Watkins said: ‘I have frantically been YouTubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn.’

‘I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.’





Dancing on Ice 2020 contestants list 1. Caprice Bourret



2. Trisha Goddard



3. Maura Higgins



4. Joe Swash



5. Perri Kiely



6. Radzi Chinyanganya



7. Ben Hanlin



8. Ian ‘H’ Watkins



9. Kevin Kilbane



10. Lisa George



11. Lucrezia Millarini



12. Libby Clegg

What happened to Michael Barrymore and why did he quit Dancing on Ice?

Although he was in the original Dancing on Ice 2020 line-up and he featured in the Christmas special, TV presenter Michael Barrymore was forced to pull out of the show after breaking a bone in his hand.

A fall suffered in rehearsals led to Michael being ruled out of the show on medical grounds and he had to be replaced former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya who will be competing in his place.

Dancing on Ice 2020 couples

As well as Ian ‘H’ Watkins being paired with professional ice skater Matt Evers, the other eleven Dancing on Ice 2020 couples have been announced.

Joe Swash is the lucky celeb who has been paired with last year’s professional champion Alexandra Schauman, who is also one of three professional husband and wife skaters paired up with celebs this season.

Alexandra Schauman is married to fellow pro-skater Lukasz Royzcki – who this year is paired up with Trisha Goddard – and the other two married couples are Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou and new skaters making their debut this year Brendyn Hatfield and Jessica Hatfield.





Dancing on Ice 2020 couples Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman



Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards



Maura Higgins and Alexandra Demetriou



Caprice and Hamish Gaman



Trisha Goddard and Lucasz Rozycki



Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer



Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers



Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty



Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt



Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield



Lisa George and Tom Naylor



Radzi Chinyanganya and Jess Hatfield

Who are the judges on Dancing on Ice 2020?

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo are all returning to the judging panel for Dancing on Ice 2020.

Despite the fact that Ashley will be judging his Diversity co-dancer and former student Perri Kiely on the ice this year, the Dancing On Ice judge has insisted that just because they’re friends, it won’t give Perri an advantage.

‘I think that they are very wrong. I won’t be easier or harder on him but I’ll find it easier to be honest with him,’ Ashley said.

‘If I think it with Perri, I’ll say it, good or bad. I know him inside and out. I think I’ll end up being harder on him and he’ll need more push to do well.’

After former judge Jason Gardiner quit the panel earlier this year, joining Torvill, Dean and Ashley is brand new judge actor John Barrowman, who has replaced Jason.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

A veteran of stage and screen Barrowman, who is also a former contestant, said of his new position: ‘I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.’

When is Dancing on Ice 2020 on TV?

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV again this Sunday, January 5, at 6pm for a two-hour-long episode to kick off the new series.

After this week, Dancing on Ice will be on every Sunday, at 6pm, on ITV.

Who was the Dancing on Ice 2019 winner?

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan was named the winner of Dancing On Ice 2019 with his ice skating pro partner Alexandra Schauman.

The couple beat former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson to lift the Dancing on Ice trophy.

Dancing on Ice starts tonight Sunday, 5 January, at 6pm on ITV

MORE: Sam Attwater reveals horrific butt cheek injury after falling onto his Dancing On Ice trophy

MORE: Gemma Collins takes swipe at Michael Barrymore as he quits Dancing On Ice





