dancing-on-ice-2020-confirmed-contestant-line-up

The greatest show on ice, Dancing on Ice, will be back to brighten up the winter schedules from January 5th 2020 – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are the confirmed names for 2020…

CONFIRMED

Radzi Chinyanganya

We’re really sad to confirm that @michaelbarrymore has had to withdraw from #DancingOnIce due to injury. Please join us in wishing him all the best for a speedy recovery. Presenter @iamradzi and Pro skater Jessica Hatfield will be joining the show – welcome on board! pic.twitter.com/CF2sLQK6Si — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 18, 2019

While not originally set to appear on the show, former Blue Peter presenter will compete on Dancing on Ice 2020, replacing the injured Micahel Barrymore.

“I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast,” Radzi said. “I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I’ve only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I’m looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!”

Good luck, Radzi! You’re going to need it!

Partnered with: Jessica Hatfield

Caprice Bourret

Caprice confirmed she is the 12th and final Dancing on Ice contestant via a video message on Lorraine. She told viewers: “I’ve got some really big news. I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice 2020! At the moment no nerves. I’m excited more than anything.”

Partnered with: Hamish Gaman

Trisha Goddard

Trisha appeared live on Good Morning Britain to confirm the news.

“I love physical stuff,” she said. “Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought ‘Why not?’.”

Partnered with: Łukasz Różycki

Ben Hanlin

The ITV2 magician was confirmed on BBC Radio London.

“Can I ice skate? Barely,” he said. “But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can. We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time.”

Partnered with: Carlotta Edwards

Perri Kiely

Having previously been rumoured, the Diversity dancer’s inclusion on the ice was confirmed on KISS FM Drivetime.

“I’ve done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face,” he said.

Partnered with: Vanessa Bauer

Lisa George

The Coronation Street star, who plays Beth Tinker in the long-running soap, was announced on ITV breakfast programme Lorraine.

“I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years,” she said. “Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought ‘If I don’t do this now I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

Partnered with: Tom Naylor

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Having been previously tipped for the role, the Steps singer was confirmed to be joining Dancing on Ice on Good Morning Britain.

“What am I doing?” he said. “I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

Partnered with: Matt Evers

Lucrezia Millarini

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020.

“I’m super excited to be joining the line up for Dancing On Ice!” she said. “I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier…with a few bruises along the way!”

Partnered with: Brendyn Hatfield

Maura Higgins

Maura won over the nation with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning.

And now she’s swapping the island for the ice rink, and is very much “up for the challenge”.

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all,” she said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Partnered with: Alexander Demetriou

Kevin Kilbane

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates after he became the third celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020. Kilbane, who announced the news on Talksport Radio, said: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

Partnered with: Brianne Delcourt

Libby Clegg

The Paralympic gold medallist has been announced as the first ever blind contestant on Dancing on Ice. “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought, ‘what else can I do?’ – this opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Partnered with: Mark Hanretty

Joe Swash

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! champion has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2020.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he said as the news was announced on Loose Women. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

Partnered with: Alexandra Schauman

Michael Barrymore – PULLED OUT OF COMPETITION WITH INJURY



Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We can’t wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter returned to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited… it’s performance time!”

However, his time on the show will be short. Although Barrymore appeared in the Christmas special, he broke his wrist after the show recorded. This forced Barrymore to pull out of the competition. He was replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Dancing on Ice launches on Sunday, 5th January 2020 on ITV