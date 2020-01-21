dancing-on-ice-2020:-caprice-bourret-and-hamish-gaman’s-relationship-became-‘unworkable’-as-duo-part-ways

Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman’s relationship was reportedly ‘unworkable’ as the duo parted ways on Sunday.

The 48-year-old was mysteriously absent from Dancing On Ice’s live show this week, with Holly Willoughby telling the studio audience and viewers at home that Caprice had ‘parted ways’ with her professional skater Hamish.

Dancing on Ice fans have been coming up with their own conclusions as to why the former model and the ice skating pro have split, although it has been claimed that their partnership became ‘unworkable’.

‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained,’ a source began.

‘She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

‘In the end, it became completely unworkable for them to carry on and after speaking with the bosses they called it quits. It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone,’ they added to The Sun.

However, a source close to the star has since denied the claims as they commented ‘there have never been raised voices’.

‘The “pushing her too hard” comment is untrue. She’s actually always wanted more hours on the ice and no days off,’ an insider told MailOnline.

‘They never had a big row. Just didn’t happen. There have never been raised voices. Sometimes people just don’t get along without there being a huge argument. That just didn’t happen.’

No other details were given regarding her absence, but a spokesperson for ITV has now confirmed Caprice is back skating and is currently in training preparing for her performance on Sunday night.

An ITV spokesperson commented: ‘We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.’

Neither Caprice or Hamish have publicly addressed why they are no longer partnered together on the show and no official reason has been given yet.

Announcing the news, show host Holly had said: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

Hamish still appeared on Dancing On Ice in the group number that sees all the professionals and celebrities perform together, but Caprice was noticeably absent, sending Twitter into a bit of a frenzy – especially as Caprice has been seen liking tweets urging ITV to reveal the reason behind the split.

Caprice and Hamish had got off to a great start on Dancing On Ice and landed second-highest on the leaderboard following their first performance, with the judges awarding them a total of 25.5 points for their routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Meanwhile, Lucrezia Millarini became the second celeb to be sent home from the competition, after going head-to-head with former footballer Kevin Kilbane in the skate-off.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to ITV and Caprice’s rep for further comment.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





