dancer-says-performance-cut-short-over-‘qawwali’-at-up-government-event

Lucknow:

Renowned Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi was allegedly forced to stop her performance midway at an event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow on Thursday evening, allegedly because she was performing on a “qawwali” – a form of Sufi devotional music.

Ms Chaturvedi has alleged that while she was performing, the music was stopped and an announcement was made for the next act. “I thought it was a technical glitch but then the next act was announced. It was clear that this was not an error. When I asked the concerned officials, I was told “qawwali nahi chalegi yahan” (qawaali cannot happen here),” she told a news channel.

In a Facebook post hours after this alleged incident, the dancer said: “This is the show that will be etched in my memory forever. Will share those details later.”

Ms Chaturvedi told the media that she was allotted 45 minutes for her act and it was pre-planned, yet her performance was stopped and no explanation was provided. “I have never encountered this kind of thing before in my two-decade-old career,” she said.

While the concerned officials were unwilling to comment, a government spokesperson denied the allegations, and said that the act had to be completed in time since dinner was being served.

“Since, the programme was running late, it had to be trimmed. Manjari Chaturvedi had done two performances and the third was underway. Since the programme was running late and there was a Braj performance that was to take place, and we wanted all performers to get a chance, the act was stopped. The performance was cut short due to “organizational compulsions and not due to any religious or linguistic bias”, the spokesperson added.

In another Facebook post this afternoon, the dancer said the state government has told her that she will be performing on qawwali at UP’s statehood celebration on January 27.

Manjari Chaturvedi is a post graduate in environmental science. She is a leading exponent of the Indian classical dance form of Kathak, and is also credited for creating and performing an art form called ‘Sufi Kathak’. She trained in Lucknow and in the last decade has performed at over 200 concerts all over the world.

With inputs from IANS