dan-osborne-and-jacqueline-jossa-as-they-look-ridiculously-happy-on-holiday-date-night

There is absolutely no trouble in paradise for Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne as the pair looked totally loved up while on a night out.

The couple were in high spirits as they shared a joke as they headed out for dinner on holiday.

Jacqueline looked relaxed in a long orange jumpsuit and statement earrings, while her man Dan went for a smart casual outfit in a red shirt over a black T-shirt and trousers.

They were spotted in fits of laughter in the back of a cab as they made their way home from Hakkasan restaurant, and looked happy and relaxed as they walked closely side by side after spending some much-needed quality time together.

Jacqueline had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed her husband’s company.

Neither of them showed any signs of being bothered by the recent speculation about their relationship, which reached fever pitch when Jac entered the jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

Their marraige was put to the test amid rumours that the Towie star had had a threesome with Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling.

Dan has furiously denied the claims while both women have insisted they slept with Dan in April 2018.

He previously issued a grovelling apology to his wife on social media writing that he had ‘made mistakes’ that ‘almost cost me my family’.

‘I have seriously learnt from these massively,’ he continued. ‘So I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made.

‘I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my 3 incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.’

The former EastEnders star has been standing by her man and according to an insider, she isn’t even thinking about splitting from the father of her two daughters.

After enjoying a cosy family Christmas, it’s onwards and upwards for the 27-year-old who has entered the world of fashion with her own In The Style edit.

As the jungle queen became the new face of In The Style, her very first edit sold out in 24 hours.

The full range designed by the actress won’t arrive until February, but fans desperate to emulate her style have snapped up her pieces which she curated from the existing collection.

Jac is reported to have landed a mega ‘six-figure’ deal for the venture.

Speaking about the collaboration, the mother-of-two said: ‘I’m so excited to be working with In The Style, I’ve shopped with them for years and they represent everything I believe in.

‘With my collection, I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time. There really will be something for all of us and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.’





