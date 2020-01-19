dan-james-claims-manchester-united-are-not-underdogs-against-liverpool

Daniel James reckons Manchester United should not go into their clash with Liverpool at Anfield as underdogs, despite the 27-point difference between the sides in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils are the only team to avoid defeat against the Reds in the league this season, after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Other than that stumble, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 20 of their 21 games this campaign and are 13 points clear at the top of the table, with two games in hand on their nearest challengers, Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth after their victory over Norwich last time out, and hold a better record than most against Liverpool in recent years.

Since Klopp took over at Anfield, he has won just two of his 10 games against Manchester United and James insists the Red Devils are confident of springing another surprise – something that would be no surprise at all to him and his team-mates.

‘We are Man United – and we don’t go anywhere feeling like we are going to lose,’ said the Welshman.

‘It is going to be a tough game, but we go into it feeling very positive.

‘We are the only team to have taken points off Liverpool this season, so will go there full of high hopes. It has always been like that. Since day one here, you ­realise that we don’t go into any game as the underdogs.

‘Everybody is going to be ready for Liverpool. Whoever is picked will be ready to step up.

‘It will be a case of doing exactly what we did against them last time.

‘Everyone performed really well, worked hard, and in the end we were unlucky to only get a draw when they scored in the last five minutes.

‘Like I say, we know how hard this game will be, but I am really looking forward to playing in it. I’ve never played at Anfield before – but we go there with no fear.’

Klopp addressed his poor record against United ahead of the draw in October, saying: ‘I never really struggled with confidence to be honest. I am quite optimistic they (his players) have a chance.

‘History, in this case, is not really important. We are really looking forward to playing the game.

‘If someone tells us I haven’t won there I wouldn’t have known. Let’s try for the first time and if we cannot win then perform in the best possible way and if they beat us “Congratulations”.’

Ahead of their latest encounter, Klopp has described United’s defensive approach against Liverpool as ‘strange’.

‘The games [against United] weren’t what you imagine when United play Liverpool,’ said the German.

‘Both teams tried to win it. The last two away games were especially strange. United only defended, I said. I think. It was probably true.

‘I felt it in that moment, it’s strange when you play against a high-quality opponent and they play that way.

‘Against Tottenham we had 80% possession after 70 minutes, that is not normal. I don’t say United only counter-attack and it is not a criticism, just a description.’

