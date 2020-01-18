Dan Evans laughs off claims he is out of shape ahead of Australian Open – ‘I’ve been called worse than fat’

Only a few hours before his first grand-slam match as a seeded player, Dan Evans found himself laughing off claims that he is out of shape. As he told reporters on Saturday, “I’ve been called worse than fat.”

Evans’s career-best position as the British No 1 and 30th seed has helped him earn a very winnable opener – scheduled for Sunday night, UK time – against the USA’s Mackenzie McDonald. Troubled recently by a hamstring problem, McDonald has not won a tour-level match since April.

But the debate in the interview room on Saturday moved on quickly from this favourable draw to Tim Henman’s provocative recent comment about Evans’s weight.

Speaking after Great Britain’s agonising quarter-final exit from the ATP Cup, team captain Henman commended Evans for his superb form throughout the tournament – which saw him beat two top-20 players in David Goffin and Alex de Minaur – but then followed up with a low blow. “I think Evo could miss a few meals.”

In response, Evans revealed that he had tried going vegan after last year’s US Open, but found that it made no difference to his weight. “I’m 78 kilos right now,” he said. “It’s not bad. Aesthetically, I guess it is how I am. I don’t have a six-pack, I know that.”