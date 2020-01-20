dan-evans-fights-back-from-two-sets-down-to-beat mackenzie-mcdonald-at-australian-open

In his first match as a seeded player at a slam, Dan Evans fought back from a two-set deficit to oust 24-year-old Californian Mackenzie McDonald in a draining 3hr 21min epic.

After such a show of stamina and determination, Evans might be tempted to send Tim Henman – who had suggested last week that he needed “to miss a few meals” – a few text messages about his own physical conditioning.

At the end of the match, he made a big show of patting his tummy and then told Eurosport that he wanted people to see that he is fit enough.

Evans’s 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory represented the first time he had won a five-set match at a major, and the first time in his career he had fought back from two sets down.

Evans had admitted before the tournament that he expected to feel an extra sliver of expectation because of his career-best ranking of No 33 in the world. And this probably explains why he made such a slow start on Monday morning against a man who has barely played in the last nine months because of a hamstring injury.

Evans’s mood in the early stages was nervy and fractious. Towards the end of the first set, he miscued a forehand so badly that it sailed out of the court and into the stands, leaving him 5-1 down. Evans screamed to himself: “Get hold of it. Relax a bit. Settle down a bit. F—ing do something.”