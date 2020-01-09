dan-evans-earns-first-grand-slam-seeding-at-australian-open-as-tim-henman-lauds-‘world-class-performances’

The impressive showing of Dan Evans for Great Britain at the ATP Cup has earned him his first grand-slam seeding at the Australian Open this month.

The 29-year-old won three out of four matches here, two of them against top-20 opposition in David Goffin and Alex de Minaur, as Britain progressed to the quarter-finals before suffering an agonising 2-1 defeat by Australia on Thursday.

Evans’ earnings for the week are just over £180,000, equivalent to winning two small ATP events or reaching the fourth round of a major. More importantly, there are rankings points on offer at the ATP Cup – a significant advantage that the Davis Cup can only envy. Evans has thus gained 11 places to reach a career high of 31 in the world, and claim his seeding at Melbourne.

“To beat Goffin and De Minaur, those are proper wins, world-class performances,” Tim Henman, the Britain team captain, said of Evans. “Dan has options in his game: the slice, the change of pace, the backhand down the line, serving and volleying. Today, his level of tennis was phenomenal, and it rates alongside any grand slam at any stage.

“But it’s harder when you’re at a lesser event and it’s windy. We know the level is incredibly high. Now he’s got to keep building on that. It’s a process day in, day out – and his tennis skills, his physical skills, are there. It’s a challenge mentally. Now, with a bit more maturity, I think there are exciting times ahead for Dan.”

Henman clearly admires Evans’ hand skills and the touch, but also believes that there could be improvements in two key areas: mental focus, especially at less glamorous events, and fitness.

Against De Minaur on Thursday, Evans kept doubling over in exhaustion towards the end of the third set. He managed to win anyway, through sheer desperation and some pinpoint serving. But without the electric atmosphere to inspire him, one suspects that his performance level would probably have fallen away.

“Yeah, I think Evo could miss a few meals,” Henman said bluntly. “I mean, he knows that. It’s something that he and I have talked about. But he is doing a lot of good things. He’s got to keep ticking a lot of boxes.”