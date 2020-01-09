dan-evans-departs-atp-cup-with-head-held-high-after-gb’s-run 

As Tim Henman and the rest of the British team sat down for dinner last night, their meal probably tasted of ashes. When you waste four match points in the deciding rubber of a quarter-final, as they did at the ATP Cup, it tends to leave a sick feeling in the pit of the stomach.

Jamie Murray, in particular, must be stewing over one of the costliest errors he has ever committed: a juicy backhand, hit from almost on top of the net, that flew at least a metre over the baseline. “I should have never missed that shot,” he had mumbled afterwards, in a dispirited press conference. “And I’ll probably never miss it again in my career.”

Yet once the pangs of disappointment have faded a little, the British players may start to think more kindly about what they have achieved. “There are huge positives,” said Henman yesterday, “that these guys can take away individually.”

Only seven weeks ago, at the new-look Davis Cup finals, Great Britain reached the semi-finals. Here, they recovered from an agonising defeat to Bulgaria on the opening night – at 2.47am, mind you – to top their group.

Andy Murray may be back at home, nursing a pelvic injury that shows little sign of resolving, but his understudies have stepped up superbly. It almost feels as if we are talking about a major tennis nation, not just a nation that hosts a major.