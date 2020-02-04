damien-williams-talks-“attitude”-after-chiefs’-super-bowl-win

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years last night with a dramatic comeback. Down by 10, the team scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Running back Damien Williams had a huge part in that historic run, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Appearing on “CBS This Morning” Monday, Williams was enjoying the moment. “It feels great,” he said. “You know, I feel like it still hasn’t kicked in yet [that] I’m a Super Bowl champion.”

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams scores a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Co-host Gayle King said, “Patrick [Mahomes] said he never lost faith. I wonder how you don’t lose faith after two interceptions, you’re down in the fourth quarter. Watching at home, I think a lot of people lost faith. What do you say to yourself, what do you do to yourself, to say, ‘We are going to pull this out and do it now’?””Me personally, I was going up and down the sidelines because when you’ve got a guy like Pat who is our vocal leader – he’s just our leader, period – and having a game that he was having, somebody has to, you know, step up and be that vocal leader and kind of let everybody know, you know, ‘We’re not out of this game. Keep fighting, keep pushing.'””The type of persona Pat is, he’s a competitor.””Tyrann Mathieu said about you, you have a lot attitude on offense, you ‘run angry,'” King said. “What does that mean?”Oh yes, most definitely,” Williams said. “I have a lot of attitude, especially with this game. I love what I do. And also, I have a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always been overlooked, and I keep that in my back pocket.”

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

CBS News

Co-host Anthony Mason said, “You entered the league as an undrafted free agent. You’ve become only the second undrafted player to rush for 100 yards in a Super Bowl. That’s vindication if ever there was any.””Goodbye, chip!” laughed King.”Nah, I gotta keep that chip!” Williams replied.He was also asked about Chiefs coach Andy Reid and what the win meant to him. “Oh, man, ‘Big Red’ gave me a big hug. Big, big, big hug,” Williams said. “He’s excited. He got on the bus with that trophy and he didn’t let it go. He held it tight. And that’s what you want to see – he looked like a big kid in the candy shop!”So, what is next for the 27-year-old running back? “Oh, man, enjoy the moment. Live in the moment. Be the moment,” he said. “You know, I have three beautiful kids. I’m going to enjoy this moment with them and make sure they remember this for the rest of their lives.”

