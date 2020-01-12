Dame Helen Mirren eschews glamour of Hollywood for night out in Bradford – and chronicles it on Instagram

As Hollywood gears up for the glamour of award season, one of its most decorated stars opted for a weekend of more homespun entertainment.
Dame Helen Mirren eschewed the pomp and glitz of LA to spend Friday and Saturday enjoying panto, a curry and the “magic” charms of Bradford, which she chronicled for her followers on Instagram.
The Oscar-winning actress is currently filming The Duke in Bradford, which tells the tale of how a disgruntled retired bus driver masterminded the only theft from the National Gallery, stealing Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington in 1961.
Kempton Bunton, who’s being played by Jim Broadbent, tried to ransom the painting back for greater government spending on social care and free BBC licence fees for pensioners, before being traced by police and arrested.
Taking a break from filming, Dame Helen’s started on Friday night by signalling her love of the city posting a moody shot of an industrial scene on Instagram with the gushing caption: “The one and only Bradford with its own magic”.
She then took a seat at the Alhambra Theatre in the city centre to watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring comedian Billy Pearce, Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle, whose real name is Paul Elliott, and Faye Tozer, formerly of the pop band Steps.
On the way into the theatre, the Bafta-winning actress, best known for playing The Queen in the eponymous film, bought a light-up blue tiara that she sported throughout the performance.
Following the final curtain, she went backstage to meet the cast, later posting a rave review on Instagram: “I yelled ‘he’s behind you’ and wearing my lit up blue tiara and laughed my socks off at 2 legends Billy Pearce and Paul Chuckle. It was an honour to meet them afterwards. Thank you, you guys are truly awesome.”
Ms Tozer, who plays Queen Evil in the production, was equally star-struck at learning acting royalty had been in the audience.
“What a beautiful lady,” the 44-year-old said on Instagram. “She had nothing but compliments and patiently let us all have a photo whilst wearing her flashing tiara that she’d bought on the way in! I couldn’t love her more!!”
After taking in the panto, Dame Helen then made an appearance on Saturday at Mumtaz curry house, which has been in the city for 40 years.
Zarif Amin, the restaurant’s manager, told The Telegraph the 74-year-old turned up unannounced with two other guests and took a table like any other patron, but with other customers soon recognising the star.
“She came in as a normal guest,” he said. “We spotted who she was and a lot of guests recognised her as well. But they appreciate that she’s a big star and they let her enjoy the meal.
“She chatted with the staff and she was really nice, really humble. [She was saying] she was really busy that evening.”
Mr Amin added that as she went to leave, other diners started to approach Dame Helen for selfie requests, which she was more than happy to oblige.
The actress then shared her own fulsome review of the restaurant on Instagram saying: “Nothing like Indian/Pakistani dinner in Bradford. Doesn’t get any better.”
Yet, after an evening happily having her picture taken with star-struck fans, Dame Helen reversed the roles when she bumped into a group of women clad in shell-suits and leg warmers heading for a retro night out.
The four women duly lined up for a shot for the dame, who was clearly taken with scene. She finished her night posting the photo adding simply: “Some gals having a great eighties night out in Bradford.”